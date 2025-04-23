Trump ready to end the trade war with China? He says the prices will fall but …







Washington: The Washington seems ready to clig eyes first in the commercial impasse with Beijing, while US President Donald Trump conceded that the 145% of Americans are currently paying for most imported goods from China “will drop considerably, but it will not be zero.” The American president insisted that he would be “very nice” with Beijing in the coming negotiations, but insisted that China would ultimately be forced to accept a kind of agreement to reduce massive taxes that have turned upside down decades of American commercial policy and triggered global economic unrest. He said trade discussions with China “performed well” because “everyone wanted to get involved” in the American markets, but insisted that if China does not accept a commercial agreement, the United States will set the conditions. “In the end, they must conclude an agreement, because otherwise they will not be able to face the United States, and we want them to be involved, but they must do so, and other countries must conclude an agreement, and if they do not conclude an agreement, we will establish the agreement,” said Trump speaking in the oval office on Tuesday. He said: “We are going to define the agreement, and it will be a good deal for everyone, and it will be”, adding that it is a “process that will go fairly quickly”. When asked if the prices on Chinese imports will drop, Trump said: “It would drop considerably. But it will not be zero.” “145% is very high, and it will not be so high … it has mounted there [because] We were talking about Fentanyl … This will fall considerably, but it will not be zero, “said the US commander in chief, referring to an emergency he declared during the smuggling of drugs in the United States. He added that future prices “will not be close to this number”. Change of tone The new conciliatory tone of the US leader on the issue of its commercial policy is involved while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced its global growth forecasts, predicting a higher risk of recession in the United States while Trump's trade war pushes the global economy into a “significant slowdown”. Meanwhile, the White House continued to emphasize that Trump's prices proved to be a success despite a record drop in financial markets and fears of global recession. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the whole world was cutting Trump's door to conclude bilateral trade agreements following the president's actions. Commercial war with China Until now, US President Trump has imposed prices up to 145% on imports from China. Other countries are faced with an American price cover of 10% until July. The Trump administration said that last week, when new prices are added to those existing, withdrawals from certain Chinese products could reach 245%. China retaliated with a 125% tax on the United States products and promised to “fight until the end”.



