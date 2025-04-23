India will hold the Industry Water Treaty in 1960 with Pakistan in an immediate effect, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, Wednesday, April 23, 2025). This is part of the five -component response which was decided after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS) following the terrorist strike in Pahalgam which left 26 dead.

Following the meeting, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, contacted all the political parties for an all-party meeting Thursday April 24, 2025).

The CCS has taken note of the cross -border links of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, said Mr. Misri, adding that the 1960s of the Indus Water Treaty will be held in the immediate effect, until Pakistan crediblely and irrevocably shelters its support for transversal terrorism. Official sources here indicated that the CCS decision will allow India to be free from textual obligations under the treaty.

A decision was also made to close the check set integrated into Attari with immediate effect. Those who have crossed valid endorsements can return to this road before May 1, said Misri, indicating that Pakistani nationals holding Indian visas will have to return to this date.

He also announced that the Pakistani nationals would not be authorized to go to India as part of the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All the SFVES visas delivered in the past to the Pakistani nationals are deemed to be canceled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVE visa at 48 hours to leave India, he said.

The CCS has also declared defense, navy and air advisers in the Pakistani high-commissariat here as a non-Grata (PNG) character. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own defense air counselors, a marine from the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. These positions in the respective high commissions are deemed to be canceled. Five support employees for service advisers will also be withdrawn from the two high commissions, he said, adding that the strength of the two Indian missions in Islamabad and the Pakistani mission to New Delhi will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through new discounts, to be carried out on May 1, 2025.

Mr. Misri said the CCS examined the global security situation after the terrorist strike in Pahalgam and ordered all the forces to maintain high alertness. He resolved that the authors of the attack are brought to justice and that their sponsors are taken into account. As for the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be relentless in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible, said Mr. Misri.

Earlier in the day, the Minister of the Interior, who rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday, met the families of the victims at the police headquarters. Mr. Shah posted on X, with a heavy heart, paid tribute to the deceased of Pahalgam's terrorist attack. Bharat will not look at terror. The culprits of this despicable terrorist attack will not be spared.

He then visited Baisaran, the place of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and took a detailed briefing on the officers' incident, said the ministry. This was followed by a visit to the Hospital in Annantag where the injured victims are admitted.

Government sources have shared with the Hindu that the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh contact the leaders of various political parties for the meeting of all the parties. Awareness came shortly after the cabinet's security committee met in the residence of the Prime Ministers of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg while the government tried to do all the parties on board, with political parties at all levels expressing the condemnation of the attack and emphasizing a unified front with the government on the issue.

The head of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had spoke to Mr. Shah, expressing his concern, while parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (PCN) had asked that the government calls for a meeting with a large part.

