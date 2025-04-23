  1. The Industrial Water Treaty of 1960 will take place in suspense with immediate effect, until Pakistan abjure in a credible and irrevocably support for cross -border terrorism.

  2. The post-Attari integrated check will be closed with an immediate effect. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements can return to this road before May 1, 2025.

  3. Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to go to India under the visas of the SATC Visa Exemption Scheme). All the SFVES visas delivered in the past to the Pakistani nationals are deemed to be canceled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVE visa at 48 hours to leave India.

  4. Defense / soldiers, naval and air-commission advisers from the Pakistani High Commissioner in New Delhi are declared non-Grata personalities. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own defense / naval / air counselors from the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. These positions in the respective high commissions are deemed to be canceled. Five support employees for service advisers will also be withdrawn from the two high commissions.

  5. The overall resistance of high commissions will be reduced to 30 compared to the current 55 to additional discounts, to be carried out on May 01, 2025.