



Watch: The first stakeholders on the stage after the shooter opens fire to tourists in Pahalgam

At least two dozen people were killed after armed men opened fire on a group of domestic tourists visiting a popular place of beauty to cashmere administered by the Indians, authorities told the BBC. The attack took place in Pahalgam, a picturesque city of Himalayas often described as “Switzerland of India”. The chief minister of the region, Omar Abdullah, said that the attack was “much larger than anything we have seen against civilians in recent years”. The reports suggest that there are a large number of wounded, some in critical condition. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and EU Ursula Von Der Leyen, were one of the world leaders who condemned the attacks.

“The deeply disturbing news of cashmere. The United States is strong with India against terrorism,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. Von der Leyen described the deaths of cashmere a “terrorist attack vile”, while Putin expressed “sincere condolences” for the consequences of a “brutal crime”. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who cut his trip to Saudi Arabia following the attack – said the authors “would be brought to justice”. “Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” wrote Modi in a declaration on X. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said that it was “concerned about the loss of the lives of tourists” and expressed condolences to the victims and wanted “rapid recovery”. Tuesday's attack is unusual insofar as, in three and a half decades of conflict, tourists have rarely been targeted – in particular on such a scale. Home On Tuesday, Minister Amit Shah went to Srinagar, the largest city in Kashmir, to hold an emergency security meeting. Lieutenant-Governor of the region Manoj Sinha said that the army and the police had been deployed on the scene. No group claimed the responsibility of the attack. There has been a long -standing insurrection in the region of the Muslim adult since 1989, although violence has decreased in recent years. The attack took place in Baisaran, a three -thousand -mile (5 km) three -thousand miles from Pahalgam. Vehicles are unable to reach the area where the shooting has occurred, Hindi BBC, Inspector General of the Jammu-et-Cachemire police, told the BBC. A tourist from Gujarat, who was part of a group that was dismissed, said that chaos had broken out after the sudden attack, and that everyone started running, crying and screaming. Video sequences shared by the Indian media It seems to show that Indian troops flowing towards the attack scene, while in other images, the victims can be heard saying that armed men had distinguished the non-Muslims. Images on social networks, which have not been verified by the BBC, seem to show bodies lying on a meadow with people who cry and plead for help. Police said several tourists had been transported to hospital with ball injury. The area was completed and the soldiers stop the vehicles at checkpoints. A joint research operation of the Indian army and the Jammu-et-Cachemire police is underway. Several demonstrations were organized on Wednesday, according to Indian media.

Since the 1990s, an armed separatist insurrection against Indian domination in the region has won tens of thousands of lives, especially those of civilians and security forces. The Himalayan region was divided after the independence of India in Great Britain, the partition and the creation of Pakistan in 1947. THE Two nuclear weapons both claimed the region in its entirety and fought two wars And a limited conflict over her in the decades that followed. Some 500,000 Indian soldiers are permanently deployed in the territory. The government says the security situation has improved and that violence has decreased since Modi revoked the partial autonomy of cashmere in 2019, although there are still incidents of violence. The last big attack on civilians occurred in June 2024 Nine people were killed and 33 injured after activists opened fire on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims. In 2019, a bombardment of suicide to cashmere administered by the Indians killed at least 46 soldiers and prompted Indian air strikes on targets in Pakistan. Pahalgam is a popular tourism destination, both national and international, and in recent years, the government has attempted to encourage new tourism in the region. About 3.5 million tourists visited cashmere in 2024, according to official figures.

