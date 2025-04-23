



The shares won for a second consecutive session after Trump said that he did not dismiss the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, and that hope increased that the White House could seek to reduce prices on China. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP

Actions obtained a second consecutive session on Wednesday after President Trump said he would not hide the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell and in the hope that he could relieve some of the prices imposed on China.

The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by around 420 points, just over 1%, after initially earned more than 1,000 points earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 finished more than 1.5%, while the Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

The consecutive gains came after a rocky section on the markets after Trump called Powell's “termination” last week at a time when investors were already nervous about a world trade war.

But Trump attenuated some of the nerves on Tuesday after saying that he had “no intention” to dismiss Powell, whose mandate ends next year. At the same time, there is an increase in optimism that the United States could defuse some of the tensions with China.

“There is an opportunity for a big deal here,” said the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent

Bessent has urged China to stop counting on exports and increasing consumption, saying that this would help to mitigate trade tensions. China has long been accused of raising exports as a means of stimulating its economy, while making more difficult for other countries to export it.

“If they want to rebalance, let's do it together,” added Bessent.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, points out the remarks during the IMF and the World Bank meeting which take place in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Toggle legend Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images The North America markets will probably remain tense, however

Despite the gains, investors are likely to remain anxious.

The president and president of the Fed have long had a tense relationship even if it was Trump who selected Powell to lead the central bank during his first mandate. Last week, the president also called on the Fed to reduce interest rates, even if his own radical rates would make this more difficult by increasing the prices of many imports.

Although Trump said that he would not dismiss Powell, investors fear that the president is trying to get involved in the independence of the Central Bank by weighing on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, although the Trump administration has declared that it is negotiating with many countries, many President's prices remain in place, including additional 145% samples from China.

Trump's radical prices on goods from China and many other countries have pointed out that foreign investors are losing confidence in the United States while threatening to impose a new world economic order.

Message from Bessent to world officials

Bessent said on Wednesday that the United States wanted to remain involved in global affairs.

“I want to be clear. America does not first mean America alone,” said Bessent. “On the contrary, it is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners. Far from taking a step back, America first seeks to extend American leadership in international institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank.”

However, Bessent called the IMF and the World Bank set up in the wake of the Second World War to focus on their main missions for promoting economic growth and balanced trade, and not to allow it to call “mission flucture” in fields such as climate change.

As part of this, Bessent said that the World Bank should help finance more nuclear and fossil energy projects in the developing world.

“The history of humanity teaches a simple lesson,” said Bessent. “The abundance of energy arouses economic abundance. This is why [World] The bank should encourage an approach all above the development of energy. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/23/nx-s1-5373718/stocks-trump-federal-reserve-jerome-powell-china-tariff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos