After 70 years, Mod finally admits that there may be “experiences of influence on British troops

The veterans of British nuclear weapons' tests fought against the Ministry of Defense for seven decades for allegations he experienced. Now he finally admitted that they could be right

The forgotten veterans of the Cold War finally confirmed that they “may have” been treated as atomic laboratory rats for the government (Picture: Humphrey Nemar / Daily Mirror ))

British troops may have been used in human influence experiences, the government has admitted for the first time. The revelation – After seven decades of refusal on what really happened to the men of the armed forces ordered to participate in trials of nuclear weapons of the Cold War – came in a disclosed letter of the government's legal department.

The superior officials of the Ministry of Defense asked lawyers to write to representatives of nuclear veterans. The last letter indicates: Some information may have been recorded by scientists carrying out radiation monitoring rather than by health professionals who have been more concerned with the health of military personnel.

It seems to confirm the three -year investigation into how thousands of Aboriginal soldiers, civilians and peoples in Australia and the Pacific have been subjected to regular blood and urine orders, as well as thoracic radiographs, to monitor the effects of radiation. The results of the tests are missed in staff files, many of which were found in a secret database in the establishment of atomic weapons, locked from the sight of British nuclear secrets. Tory Grandee Sir John Hayes quoted in the letter to the House of Commons, and asked for the defense secretary John Healey to explain to the Parliament.

A section of the letter disclosed between lawyers acting for the government and those who act for veterans

Last night, MOD officials said that the letter referred to dosimeters given to some of the soldiers to monitor radiation and then connected in medical records. They did not explain, if this is the case, why it would indicate a lack of concern for their health.

The disclosed letter was greeted by tears and anger by veterans and families who have long fought against the mod. Veteran John Morris, who has been tested several times at blood and radiography while he was used in the detergent of Christmas Island and later lost his son because of a pulmonary deformation, said: they slipped him into a legal letter, like the cowards they are, but I want to hear them say on our faces. For years, the Mod Pooh has made us eccentrics and disorders manufacturers, we call conspiracy theorists. We had to fight at each stage of the process.

Without the Mirrors investigation and the activists, we would not have had a prayer. Since the work has come into power, they completely laundered us. All we want is justice. We’re hitting our heads for a brick wall for years and finally it feels like the wall cracks.

Doctors run enormous personal legal risks if they harm patients when they carry out human trials. Government scientists are less likely to be prosecuted, but are linked by professional codes of professional ethics based on the 1947 Nuremberg code designed in the wake of Nazi war crimes, prohibiting human experimentation without informed consent and medical supervision.

John Morris and his granddaughter Laura posed white flowers in memory of his son Steven, who died in his John bed, who has a radiogenic blood condition from nuclear tests, thinks that the death of his son is linked (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Alan Owen from Campaign Group Labrats said: this is the time we waited for 70 years. He says what our families have always known – men were guinea pigs for scientists.

There was no informed consent, no right to withdraw, no concerns for their health. Doctors did not say what was going on. But the mod knew, the scientists knew, the officials knew, and they repeatedly informed the ministers to deny him. This criminal concealment is now exposed.

The Prime Minister must now sit with us and talk about a solution when there are still enough living survivors to count.

Lawyer Jason McCue, who directs a legal complaint of 5 billion veterans and their families, said: there is a moral and legal distinction between ethical medical surveillance, which should have occurred, and treat men as laboratory rats to test the effects of these weapons.

Our soldiers were the only people who could be ordered to stay in a fall area up to a year at a time, the order to give their blood, then the order to sign the official law on secrets. We will invite the MOD to mediate a solution so that these national heroes finally obtain the answers they deserve.

The revelation occurs seven decades too late for most of the 40,000 British troops and the Commonwealth and their families who have spent lives for the truth. Many original activists have died and studies show that they have undergone high cancer levels, blood and suicide disorders. Their wives have reported the usual miscarriage of miscarriage three times and their children show the usual number of congenital malformations 10 times.

It is believed that around 4,000 veterans would still be alive in the world, half of the United Kingdom, with an average age of 86 years and up to a dozen chronic health problems each. Keir Starmer met activists in the opposition and said to them: “Your campaign is our campaign.” A MOD spokesperson said: these statements are not true. Cinema badges have been issued to certain nuclear test veterans to record their possible exhibition with external radiation. “”