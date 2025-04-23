



On Wednesday, Istanbul, the largest city in turkey, was struck by an earthquake of magnitude of 6.2 which was followed by a series of aftershocks. According to The Associated Press, The epicenter of the earthquake was about 25 miles southwest of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea. The initial earthquake occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time and lasted about 13 seconds. It was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.9, per BBC. No death or serious damage has been reported, but 151 people were hospitalized with injuries. Due to panic, 151 of our citizens were injured in Heights jump, said the office of the governors of Istanbul in a statement, according to AP. Their treatments are underway in hospitals, and they are not in a deadly state. According to CnnTurkey is close to two main lines of fault, Northern Anatolian and Oriental Anatolia, making it one of the most seismic regions in the world. The earthquake occurred during a public holiday when the children were out of school and that many people in the city celebrated on the streets of Istanbul. The earthquake has panicked people and rushed from their houses and buildings and in the streets. Many people have fled to parks and other open zones to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse. Some people have launched tents in parks to spend the night, according to AP. The earthquake was felt in the neighboring provinces of Yalova, Balikesir, Tekirdag and Bursa, and in the city of Izmir, about 340 miles south of Istanbul. Thank God, there does not seem to be any problems at the moment, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, by AP. May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of calamities, disasters, accidents and troubles.

