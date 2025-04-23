PM Modi Chaises Committee of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security





A high-level meeting of the Safety Cabinet Commission (CCS) was convened on Wednesday, under the presidency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one day after 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed in a deadly attack by activists of the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. In addition to the Prime Minister, the CCS includes the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman, who is an official visit to the United States after his return. Prime Minister Modi returned from Saudi Arabia early Wednesday, interrupting an official visit. He held a meeting at the airport shortly after his arrival where he discussed the terrorist attack JK with Jaishankar and the national security advisor Ajit Doval. Foreign Minister Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting. During his first public response after the attack, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh promised on Wednesday to find the authors and conspirators of the “harmful” attack. “We will not only find those who have perpetrated this incident. We will also contact those who, seated behind the scenes, conspired to lead the harmful act on India soil,” said Singh. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah went to Baisaran in Pahalgam, the site where terrorists struck on Tuesday evening, as well as the hospital where some of the injured were treated. In one of the The deadliest terrorist attacks in Jammu-et-Cachemire in recent years, 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed when alleged terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the picturesque Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. The intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known as alias Khalid, a principal commander of the terrorist group based in Pakistan, Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), as a brain behind the massacre. According to information sources, five to six activists were involved in the attack, several of which had recently infiltrated the valley on the other side of the control line (LOC). The security forces have since launched a massive man hunt in and around the Pahalgam region, with aerial surveillance and current ground operations to find the authors. The security agencies have published sketches of three terrorists involved in odious attacks. Meanwhile, according to sources, a few days before the incident, a cashmere -based terrorist occupied by Pakistan had made a suggestive remark alluding to the attack, but the intelligence agencies and the security forces did not act, which led to the serious tragedy. The attack was a meticulously planned operation with international managers based in Pok and Pakistan would have given instructions to real -time activists. Intelligence sources have said that activists involved in the attack were well trained in the use of weapons and provided detailed recognition reports from areas that have a lower deployment of security forces despite popular tourist sites with a heavy tourist influx. Sources have also declared that the attackers were equipped with cameras mounted on the helmet, probably intended to record the carnage of tourists and to transmit the images of their terrorist affiliates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2025/Apr/23/pahalgam-terror-attack-pm-modi-chairs-meeting-of-cabinet-committee-on-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos