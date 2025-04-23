Trump announces a self -funded change in the White House





President Trump unveiled his last plans to shake the ground of the White House on Wednesday – announcing that he will pay two big males.

The president left the residence in the morning to question the land on the north side and was spotted with guards, who spread their arms, showing how great the flags were.

“We are setting up a beautiful American flag almost 100 feet high on this side and another on the other side, two flags, at the top of the line,” he said to journalists outside the White House later.

Donald Trump is shown where a new mast can be installed on the northern lawn of the White House. The president of Reuters, Trump, speaks with Dale Haney, backdrop of the White House and others about a new mast on the northern lawn of the White House, on Wednesday April 23, 2025, in Washington. AP

There are currently no independent masts on the ground of the White House, but there is an American flag flying from the top of the building.

“They needed masts for 200 years. It was something I said often, you know, they don't have a mast in itself. So we put one where you saw each other, and we put another on the other side, above the mounds. It will be two beautiful poles.”

“Paid by Trump,” added the president, noting that they should arrive next week.

Trump inspects the North lawn with members of the White House crew to look for a place to put a 100 feet high flag pole. Getty Images Trump told journalists that masts will have nearly 100 feet and will arrive next week. Getty Images Trump praised journalists and told them about her mast plans. Getty images

The two flags, one on the north side and one on the southern lawn, are only the last changes in the White House field.

He has already announced his intention to rebuild the Garden pink to include a platform – instead of the current grass – to facilitate the holding of events and pronounce speeches with an audience present on the sidewalk without having to stand on a soggy ground.

Trump also floated to build a ballroom in the White House, just as he did in Mar-A-Lago.

He said he had proposed the idea of ​​$ 100 million to the Biden administration, but “never heard”. This time, he will make the proposal to have “more space” and to hold ceremonies without the need for a large tent.

Beyond that, Trump transformed the oval office to include more portraits of the former presidents, and bordered the Golden Walls, recalling his large domain of Mar-A-Lago.

The molding on the walls, the image frames, the doors and several statues are all decorated with gold.

The president personally helped plant a replacement tree at the South lawn after the historic Magnolia of almost 200 years was tried in poor condition and a risk of security.

This graphic shows roughly what the two flags that President Trump have offered would resemble alongside the White House. Peter Lavigna / NY Post Design

He used a golden shovel to place the dirt for the new young tree of 12 years who would be a descendant of the original Jackson Magnolia, who would have been planted by President Andrew Jackson.

