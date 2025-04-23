In the midst of a trade war, Xi Jinping can serve the Armed Forces of China

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping. Kampuchea Press / Brochure will Reuters Agency

In Beijing, the heat of spring began to attract queues in restaurants that offer outdoor meals; The fashion districts of the fashion are more and more congested. Mr. Jia, a 36 -year -old investor, says that the American prices are not affected. Standing in front of his friend's pastries manufacturer, he declares that Donald Trump's taxes are a sign that the United States feels threatened by the rise of China. American power is down, he said. To be honest, what feels in today's world is that hegemony is very difficult to achieve.

The trade war is present everywhere in China. The state media proclaim the support of President Xi Jinping to the drum and the saucer Multilateralism and international commercial standards. The information had trouble showing Mr. Xi during a visit to Southeast Asite, creating development opportunities and supporting regional economic integration against the protectionism of the magician. China has warned other pass to retaliate if they give up on American pressure to impose prices on China. There are indications that the seduction campaign and the damage of China gives results. On April 22, this week was reported, Mr. Xi received a letter from Ishiba Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, in order to maintain the stability of Chinese-Japanese commercial ties.

However, for whom China governs, what matters is the national panorama. Relations with the United States and the world are not their main concern, explains a former senior American intelligence. Part of this calculation is linked to the economic consequences of the trade war in China. The other is less known, but crucial. Just when the economy faces unprecedented opposite winds, Mr. Xi's relentless campaign to eradicate corruption and impose loyalty in the high spheres of the party generates turbulence.

The authorities have taken advantage of the data that seems to demonstrate China's ability to resist prices. On April 16, they declared an interannual growth of 5.4% in the first quarter, better than expected and higher than the annual target of approximately 5%. The figure was motivated by stimuli and an export advance before the prices: the volume of increasing the containers treated Bloomberg. Despite this, economists prevent a strong deceleration. The indicators of the goods transport activity suggest that we arrive, according to a Goldman Sachs survey. Before the Liberation Day, UBS predicted growth of 4% in 2025. Now, it estimates 3.4%, assuming that the tomb is maintained.

The ladies of Communist party Paranoids are shown concerning social stability and Mr. XI will be attentive to the way in which a deceleration of exports and industry can affect the confidence of the fruitful public. There are signs of nervousness. A survey carried out by Morgan Stanley after the increase in prices this month revealed that 44% of the 2,000 respondents in the cities of China were concerned about the possibility that they or their loved ones will lose their jobs, many of whom quoted taxes. It was the highest proportion since the bank started to carry out this type of surveys in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

As for the relative negotiation capacity of China with the United States, the weakening of internal confidence must be weighed with a devastation in the United States. On April 22, information arises that Scott, secretary of the Treasury, had assured investors a private meeting which finally concluded a trade agreement with China. However, for the moment, XI is likely to increase stimuli to stimulate consumers. We have the capacity and confidence to meet external challengesAccording to a statistics manager. The Politbur meets at the end of April, a moment that could be the time to implement more measures to stimulate housing, consumption and industry.

During this meeting of the Politbur, the other internal obsession of Mr. XI can be visible: an endless purge of the army. One of the members of the Politbur has not been seen in public since early March. It is general, he Weidong, one of the two vice-presidents of the Central Military Commission (the third of the military hierarchy). He was absent from an activity to plant trees in Pekn in early April, which was assisted by Mr. XI and other members of the Commission. State television does not show this during a conference on diplomacy on April 8 and 9. The company of your vice-president, Zhang Youxiawas there with other members of the Politbur. If the general has been purged, he will be the most uniform member of the Commission to be rejected since 1967.

This will demonstrate that Mr. Xi's military purges have not finished. Li Shangfu, then Minister of Defense, was submitted to persecution in October 2023. Miao Hua was investigated in November 2024. He was an admiral in charge of the Ministry of Political Labor of the EPL, a position responsible for the taxation of loyalty to Mr. XI. In March, a high-ranking member of the anti-corruption unit of the Military Commission, Lieutenant-General Tang Yong, lost his post as an adviser to the national legislature. These reorganizations are not a secondary problem: the EPP is a central component of the Communist Party itself and, according to American intelligence, the purges can have weakened their effectiveness in combat.

The interaction between the economic consequences of the trade war and the instability signals on the Party CPULA is crucial to understanding China. In a scenario, the trade war forces him to liberalize his economy, promoting consumption instead of state investment and flexible commercial policies. You can cut your neighbors. But in a more paranoid environment, you can adopt a more nationalist approach to mobilize public opinion. This trend is already visible. On April 15, Chinese espionage chief Chen Yixin warned that China was to win full war against hegemony. The activities of the gray area of ​​China, designed to intimidate Taiwn, operate at an intense pace.

More than the outside world, or even what is happening in China, what is probably more questions for Mr. XI is his own position and inheritance. This was decided in 2027, when the next party congress is celebrated, in which many analysts expect a fourth term to seek as party leader. The next 24 months could be their greatest proof to date.

