The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah and the Jammu-et-Cachemire, the Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha, meet the families of the victims of terrorist attack of Pahalgam, in Srinagar on April 23, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025) held a meeting with the national security advisor Ajit Doval and the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar at Delhi airport when he arrived from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which left 26 people.

Mr. Modi was informed by civil servants immediately on his return from Tuesday's terrorist attack which sparked outsourcing across the country and the conviction of world leaders.

The terrorists struck a leading place for tourists in Pahalgam in southern cashmere on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mainly tourists and injuring several others.

The bodies of the 26 victims were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) to Srinagar on Wednesday, then led to the police control room where the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah deposited crowns.

Shah, who reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening, assured the survivors of the attack that the perpetrators of the vile law are judicial, officials said.

The government of Jammu-et-Cachemire announces an ex-Gratie of 10 Lakh each for the families of the deceased, 2 Lakh for people seriously injured and 1 Lakh for those who suffer from minor injuries.

A NIA team led by an Inspector General is on the way to Pahalgam to provide assistance to local police by probing Tuesday's vile terrorist attack, sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interrupted his official visit to the United States for the attack.

Ms. Sitharaman is part of the cabinet committee of five members on security led by Prime Minister Modi.

The murder triggered the condemnation of leaders and residents in the Cashmere and Jammu regions with a closure observed in many places.

The cashmere valley observed a closure against a terrorist attack for the first time in 35 years, because people from all backgrounds have argued Bandh's call to protest the murders in Pahalgam.

Pacific demonstrations also took place in several places, the demonstrators denounced the attack.

Several political parties, socio-religious organizations, commercial organizations and civil society groups have called for a closure of the cashmere to protest against the attack in the Meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, including the National Conference in power (NC), the Democratic Party of Peoples (PDP), the popular conference and the APNI party.

On Wednesday, many cashmere newspapers printed their first pages in black to protest against the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

The act of protest striking by newspapers, each making a powerful fat-tiring in white or red, was a powerful public manifestation of solidarity and sorrow, symbolizing the collective pain felt by residents and the media on the inhuman act.

Following the attack, the Ministry of Civil Aviation asked the airlines to ensure that there is no overvoltage in the air rates on the Srinagar road, and the airlines will exploit additional flights to the city.

Pahalgam’s terrorism strike spoke of widespread criticism from different districts, the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and the former Rahul Gandhi party leader spoke to Shah, Jammu-et-Cachemire, the chief minister Omar Abdullah and the senior leaders of the Union party, affirming that the families of the victims deserve justice.

“The authors of this odious terrorist attack must not be unpunished. The innocent victims must obtain justice,” said Kharge in a position on X.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he had spoken to Shah, Abdullah and the head of the JK Congress, Tariq Karra, about the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam to obtain an update on the situation.

The head of the Congress, who is currently visiting the United States, said that the families of the victims deserve justice and “our greatest support”. “Topped with HM Amit Shah, JK Cm Omar Abdullah and the president of JK PCC, Tariq Karra, about the horrible terrorist attack of Pahalgam. I received an update on the situation,” he said in an article on X.