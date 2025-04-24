Donald Trump attacks Ukraine for not recognizing the Russian Crimea occupation





President Donald Trump attacked Ukrainian chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to recognize the Russian Crimea occupation, accusing him of harming the peace negotiations with Moscow.

In an article on Truth Social on Wednesday, the American president described the situation of Ukraine as disastrous. He may have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country, said Trump.

We are very close to an agreement, but the man without playing cards should now, finally, he added.

Trump responded on Tuesday to a remark from Zelenskyy to kyiv, when he told journalists that Ukraine would not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, the Black Sea Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and which is still internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory. There is nothing to say here. This is contrary to our constitution.

The American president replied that the statement was very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia, adding that Crimea was lost years ago … and is not even a discussion point.

Later Wednesday, Trump again stressed the Ukraine President as the obstacle to an agreement. I will say that I think Russia is ready … I think we have an agreement with Russia. He added: I thought it could be easier to manage Zelenskyy. So far, it has been more difficult.

His intervention occurred a few days after the American launch ideas for a possible resolution of the war which included Washington recognizing Russian control over Crimea as well as at least the control of de facto Kremlins of parts of four regions of eastern Ukraine Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson he holds.

While Trump spoke to Washington, Ukraines Air Force announced an air raid alert across the country. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, also pointed out that several fires had burst drones slaughtered by aerial defenses.

Putin only shows the desire to kill, said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of Zelenskyys.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed to stop his invasion of Ukraine on the front line and told Steve Witkoff, wins over a special envoy, during a meeting in Saint Petersburg this month, that Moscow could give up his claims in certain parts of the four oriental regions that remain under the control of Kievs.

Vice-president JD Vance presented an ultimatum to Kyiv earlier Wednesday, saying that the United States had published a very explicit proposal to Russia and Ukraine, adding its time to say that yes or in the United States to move away from this process.

The current lines, somewhere near them, are ultimately to you, I think, to draw the new lines in the conflict, told journalists in India. He said it would mean that Kyiv and Moscow had to abandon the territory that each side control side.

Trumps and vances' statements came as officials from France, the United Kingdom and Germany, the so-called E3 met their Ukrainian counterparts in London, as well as the American envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Witkoff and Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, also had to attend the meeting, but ultimately did not show up. It was a blow for European officials who felt sidelined by the United States and saw the London meeting as a means of guaranteeing a seat at the negotiating table to end the war.

Referring to the meeting, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that emotions had raised, but he hoped that such joint work … would lead to lasting peace. He added that Ukraine would always act in accordance with its constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners, in particular the United States, will act in accordance with its solid decisions.

An official familiar with talks in London said that concern increased in the United Kingdom, France and Germany about the position hardening the United States on Ukraine and prevails over the loss of patience with the process.

The official said that the three countries were trying to find an landing area for an agreement that would not see Ukraine forced to violate all of its red lines, but could involve a certain kyiv movement towards the famous territory, as the final point of negotiations.

Zelenskyy has been ready to live with Crimea and the Four Eastern Oblasts in exchange for Western security guarantees.

But, with the support of the European capitals, he has always refused to officially recognize Russian sovereignty over one of the territories, claiming that this would reward the aggression of Moscow.

While opinion polls suggest that there is growing support among the Ukrainians for an agreement to end the war, there is a strong opposition to officially yield the territory to Russia.

European governments say that the recognition of Russian sovereignty on Crimea The first territory of Europe has seized by military force since 1945 would mine the international order based on rules.

If America recognizes it, it is a reward for Russia for war and any aggressor thinks well, I can try to think that Putin thinks that I was right, war is a good thing, said a Ukrainian official.

Additional Steff Chvez reports in Washington

