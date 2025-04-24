



Islamabad – The Supreme Court has eliminated calls from the Punjab governments requesting pre -trial detention of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan.

During the hearing, judge Hashim Kakar has noticed that for a year and a half since the accused's arrest, the question of pre -trial detention has not arisen.

While hearing the calls filed by the Punjab government for pre -trial detention of the founder of the PTI, the court said that if the Punjab government wished, it could approach the court of first instance. The lawyers of the founder of the PTI will have the right to oppose the request once it is filed.

Judge Hashim Kakar observed that a year and a half has passed since the accused's arrest, so now the question of physical dismissal is not relevant.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that photogrammetric, polygraphic and vocal correspondence must be carried out on the accused.

Judge Hashim Kakar replied that advocacy does not ask for these tests, but rather seeks a physical dismissal.

Judge Salahuddin Panhwar noted that such tests are never carried out in cases of ordinary murder and have expressed hope that the government would demonstrate similar efficiency in cases involving common citizens.

Judge Hashim Kakar also pointed out, why did the physical dismissal come to mind after a year and a half? The special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi replied that the founder of the PTI did not cooperate.

Judge Kakar replied: What is cooperation of more than one accused already in prison? I myself have ruled that even more than a thousand additional Challans can be submitted. You can obtain authorization from the Court of First Instance and carry out the tests.

Why is the prosecution not this proactive in cases of regular murder? asked judge Salahuddin Panhwar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/imran-khans-physical-remand-not-possible-now-sc-on-punjab-govts-plea/

