When Jokowi was sent Prabowo to attend the pope's funeral

Jakarta – President Prabowo SUBIANTO sent four people to be present at the funeral of Catholic leaders in the world Pope Francis to the Vatican. Among them, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Wamenkeu Thomas (Tommy) Djiwandono. Two other names, namely the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan. The four left no later than Friday. The Vatican announced that the funeral of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday (4/26). This funeral procession will take place in the square in front of the basilica of Santo Peter at the Vatican, world leaders and a large number of Catholics should be present. Scroll to continue with content “On behalf of the Indonesian government, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has decided to send a number of figures to attend the Vatican funeral,” the PRASSETYO HADI Minister of State told journalists from the office of the Ministry of Defense, Central JAKARTA, Wednesday (04/23/2025). “Among the figures sent by President Prabowo representing the nation and the state of Indonesia, there was the first 7th president Mr. Joko Widodo, then the second was the Vice Minister of Finance, Mr. Tommy Djiwandono, then the third was Mr. Jonan and the fourth Mr. Natalius Pigai. For more information, Pope Francis died on Monday April 21, 2025. The 266th Catholic Church Pope had already undergone intensive treatment in the hospital due to his pneumonia.

Buried in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre Pope Francis. (Photo: Reuters / Yara Nardi) The body of Pope Francis was buried in the basilica of Santo Petrus, Vatican, Wednesday (4/23) local time in the morning. The body of the Holy Father was buried for three days there, the people in mourning having the possibility of paying their last tribute before the creation of the funeral. Boxes containing the bodies of Pope Francis, as indicated AFPWednesday (23/04/2025), brought by the bodies of the bodies up to 500 meters from Casa Santa Marta, who was his residence for 12 years of his installation and his place to breathe last. The body of Pope Francis was previously buried temporarily at the Casa Santa Marta chapel since Monday (21/4) night. The procession of the transfer of the body of Casa Santa Marta to the Basilica of Saint-Petrus was accompanied by liturgies, psalms and prayers, led by cardinals in red dresses. The crowd that gathered in the courtyard of the Basilica of Saint-Pierre looked at this procession. The coffin of Pope Francis was brought by the door of the middle of the basilica before being placed in front of the confession of the altar of sin. The body of Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santo Petrus until his funeral stands on Saturday (4/26). The public will be allowed to enter 11:00 a.m. to midnight throughout Wednesday (4/23). Then Thursday (24/4) tomorrow, the public can pay their last tribute at 7:00 a.m. to midnight. Friday (4/25) from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at night, local time.

The next whale candidate Photo: Reuters / Dylan Martinez To determine the head of the Catholic Church and 1.4 billion people, the Cardinal Council will meet in the conclave of the Sistina Chapel. In the session, they will discuss and then vote for each selected candidate until a name is chosen unanimously. Cardinal not only chooses a pope, but will also choose a figure with a wide global perspective. Because for the first time, less than half of the whole cardinal who has the right to vote from Europe. Although 80% of cardinals were directly chosen by the late Pope Francis, this does not mean that they look at the “progressive” or “traditionalist” camps. For this reason, it is difficult to predict who will be chosen as next pope. Will cardinals choose a whale in Africa or Asia? Or do they really support an experienced figure in the Vatican administration? Here are a number of names mentioned as candidates for Pope Francis. 1. Pietro Paroline Citizen: Italy

Age: 70 years Cardinal Parolin is the Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs simultaneously the main adviser to Pope Francis. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he also heads the Kuria Rome alias the central administration of the Church. Because he acted effectively as a representative of the Pope, the Paroline would be the main candidate of Pope Francis. It is considered a figure that tends to prioritize diplomacy and global opinions. 2. Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle Citizen: Philippines

Age: 67 years Cardinal Tagle has had pastoral experience for decades for decades, which means that he has become an active church in society, not a Vatican diplomat or a church law expert. The Catholic Church is very influential in the Philippines. About 80% of the population adheres to Catholicism. The country currently has a record of five members of the Cardinal Council which can be an important lobby faction if they all support Cardinal Tagle. It is considered moderate in the Catholic definition and has been nicknamed “Francis Asia” because of its dedication to social problems and sympathy for attitudes migrants which are also carried by the late Pope Francis. 3. Fridolin Ambongo Besungu Citizen: Congo

Age: 65 years It is very possible that the next Pope Vienna from Africa, where the Catholic Church continues to grow and add millions of members. Cardinal Ambongo is the main candidate, who comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He has been the archbishop of Kinshasa for seven years and was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis. He is a cultural curator, who opposes the blessing of the same marriage, declaring that “the same marriage-sex is considered to be contrary to cultural norms and essentially badly”. Although Christianity is the majority religion in the Congo, Christians experience a group persecution which is called ISIS themselves and related rebel groups. In this context, the Cardinal of Ambongo is considered to be a supporter of a persistent church. 4. Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Citizen: Ghana

Age: 76 years If he is chosen by his colleagues, Cardinal Turkson will have the honor as the first African whale for 1,500 years. Like the Cardinal of Ambongo, he claimed not to want this status. “I don't know if someone aspires to be pope,” he told the BBC in 2013. When asked if Africa had a strong reason to become the next Pope according to the growth of the Church on the continent, he said that he thought that the Pope should not be chosen according to the statistics, because “such considerations tend to obscure the problem”. He was the first Ghana who was appointed Cardinal, in 2003, under Pope John Paul II. Like Cardinal Tagle, Cardinal Turkson is considered a decade of pope candidates later, when Francis was elected. In fact, the bettors made him a favorite before the voting.





