Stock markets are increasing as Trump fell back on high China prices and drawing a Fed | Stock markets





The stock markets increased worldwide after Donald Trump said his prices on China would decrease considerably and that he did not intend to dismiss the president of the American central bank, Jerome Powell.

Weeks of difficult speeches on the trade of White House officials have shaken investors and Trump now seems to soften his tone. The president told journalists in Washington on Tuesday that he had planned to be very kind to China in commercial talks and that the prices could lower in both countries if they could conclude an agreement, adding: he will decrease considerably, but it will not be zero.

During the night in Asia, Japan Nikkei increased by almost 2%, Hong Kongs Hang Seng increased by 2.4%and the South Korean Kospi won 1.6%.

The rally spread in Europe at the start of negotiations on Wednesday, with the 1.6% UKS FTSE 100 index, while the Italian FTSE MIB increased by 1.1%. Germanys Dax won 2.6% and Frances CAC 2.1%.

Meanwhile, American actions opened a high Wednesday morning, the DOW gathering more than 800 points, and the composite Nasdaq of more than 3%. The rally has stalled in the afternoon, but all the main stock markets have managed to end the day above.

On Wednesday, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, also took a softer and optimistic tone on China in the remarks pronounced at the Institute of International Finance in Washington DC, saying that China knows that it must change.

If China is serious about the least dependence on manufacturing growth led by export and rebalancing to an interior economy makes it possible to rebalance together, said Bessent. It is an incredible opportunity.

Bessent told investors on Tuesday at a private meeting which he expects to de-escalation of the trade war between China and the United States in the very close future.

America does not first mean America alone. On the contrary, this is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among business partners, said Bessent on Wednesday.

Investors' confidence also grew up after Trump told journalists that he did not dismiss Powell, the president of the American federal reserve, overthrowing the defeats of the previous days launched by the president qualifying the boss of the central bank a major loser.

The president criticized the president of the Fed repeatedly for refusing to reduce interest rates and last week suggested that he thought he could reject Powell before his mandate as head of the central bank ending in May of next year.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, last week that the termination of Powells could not arrive quickly enough, after the Fed chair raised concerns about the impact of trade rates on the American economy.

However, the suggestion of the White House that the American central bank will remain independent has helped the actions to be increased on Wednesday, as well as the prospect of lower prices for Chinese imports in the United States.

The US dollar, which reached a three -year hollow on Tuesday before recovering, increased by 0.25% against a basket of large currencies.

Oil prices also increased on Wednesday, the crude Brent exceeding $ 68 (51) a barrel in the hope that the lower prices are less damaging to the world economy. The increase was also carried out by new American sanctions targeting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas and the crude petroleum expedition magnate Seyedollah Emamjomeh.

Meanwhile, Gold, which is traditionally considered by investors as an asset of refuge during volatile periods, withdrew from the new summit of $ 3,500 (2,620) the ounce he struck on Tuesday, to discuss around $ 3,307.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/23/stock-markets-rise-as-trump-says-he-will-reduce-tariffs-on-china-substantially

