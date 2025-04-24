



Bhumi Pednekar erases the air by being part of the film Imran Khan Come Back

Bollywood star Imran Khan should come back with a Co-Awavel Pednekar.ht City Reports that shooting should start in “The Royals” by April.netflix is ​​a contemporary romantic comedy with a royal touch, which takes place in Morpur.

Imran Khan fans look forward to his return from Bollywood after almost a decade. Rumors say he will come back with a project with Bhumi Pednekar. While promoting his next film “The Royals”, Bhumi tackled speculation about work with Imran. She answered firmly, saying that I don't talk about anything until she was officially announced.

Although Bhumi Pednekar has chosen not to confirm or deny speculation, his vague response has only been fueling more interest among fans. Meanwhile, HT City reported that the shooting will probably start in April.

The report mentioned that the streaming platform will make the official announcement and finalized Bhumi Pednekar as a woman in front of Imran Khan.

The reports indicate that Danish Aslam directs the next unit, bringing together Imran Khan after their previous collaboration at Break Ke Baad. The film also throws Gurfateh Pirzada into a key role. While the sources suggest that Netflix plans to present the film in 2026, the platform has not yet made an official announcement.

Bhumi Pednekar should play in the Royals, a contemporary romantic comedy with a royal touch. The series also features Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi and others.

The story begins when a royal family in difficulty concludes an agreement with a confident and self-made CEO, triggering an unexpected whirlwind of romance, humor and drama.

Located in the former glorious city of Morpur, Netflixs * The Royals * follows the journey of an endearing prince and a motivated CEO, which meet through unexpected circumstances and end up falling in love.

Ishaan Khatter assumes the role of Aviraaj Singh, a modern prince who reluctantly embraces his royal duties while nourishing a passion for the polo shirt. Bhumi Pednekar portrays Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a daring and ambitious CEO determined to leave his brand beyond the walls of the palace.

Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana direct the series, while Neha Veena Sharma writes it and Prinitish Nandy Communications the product. Netflix will publish the Royals on May 9, 2025.

