Jokowi's graduation photo is evaluated by modification





Suarausantara.com- The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi is now facing questions related to graduates from Gadja Mada University (UGM). A number of parties have used the authenticity of the UGM LUULUAAN de Jokowi diploma. In fact, not just diplomas, on social media that circulate photos of Jokowi during graduation. A medical-legal expert who is a former speaker at the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar said that the photo of the graduation of Jokowi had been modified. This was transmitted by Rismon through the media page X page which shared its conclusions on the photo of the graduation of Jokowi In the photo of graduation, Jokowi as a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). According to Rismon, the photo circulating on social networks (social media) is the result of modifications. Rismon said he had carried out photo processing using the level of analysis levels. Consequently, the circulating photos would have experienced a change compared to the original photo. “ELA (error level analysis) of the two digital images of circulating graduation,” said Rismon on Thursday, April 24, 2025. “The red box indicates the editing potential due to the distribution of compression which is not uniform,” wrote Rismon, quoted in the @Sianiparrismon account. The Rismon Post then invited various citizens' reactions, many advantages and disadvantages were delivered. In the download, Rismon shows the difference in photos that are suspected of being false with another photo he called the original photo before modifying In the second photo, there are many changes, one of which is an alleged manipulation of a man in the photo The photos called young Jokowi, with her thick glasses, are not on the original photo downloaded by Rismon Rismon said that he had previously found irregularities in Jokowi's graduation photo. He then checked this authenticity with the same method. Especially in the photo of the diploma, which, according to him, has a quirkness

