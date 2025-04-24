



A series of earthquakes, including a magnificent 6.2 tremor Struck near Istanbul, trembling with buildings and encouraging people to flee their homes. At least 151 were injured in the jump of high places, said the governor of the largest city in Turkey on X. There was no death and no major structural damage said, the authorities said. The largest earthquake on Wednesday hit local time (09:49 GMT) at 12:49 p.m. at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles), Turkey’s emergency services said. Large groups of people stayed in the street while the aftershocks struck in the afternoon, and many have prepared to spend the night outside to protect themselves against another strong tremor.

The epicenter of the 6.2 coarse tremor was located along the Côte de la Mer de Marmara, in the Silivri region about 80 km (50 miles) west of Istanbul. City authorities have said that more than 50 aftershocks had been recorded in the hours that followed. The residents reported the main earthquake as one of the strongest they had felt for years, much saying that they feared an even greater earthquake. Many gathered to spend the evening outside on the main square of Besiktas, a large student area and one of the busiest in the city. Selim Ustaoglu, a student, told the BBC that he had caught some essential elements when he had fled his accommodation and would not come back for at least at night. He wrapped a small bag with a charger, a toothbrush and his favorite sweater before heading for the place. “I'm staying here tonight,” he said. Zeynep Akincioglu, another student, said that he did not think he could bring his family back to the house under the threat of more shocks. “I don't feel safe to go back inside, our building does not seem strong,” he said. Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at KOC University, told the BBC that she was with her family in great height when the earthquake struck and it was “quite frightening”. “We are safe, it seems that there is no damage in the buildings,” she said. But she added that people were nervous as to whether the earthquake “was a precious himself” and that “real is on the way”. However, there has been little structural damage visible to the city. The authorities said that an abandoned building in the Fatih district on the European side of the city had collapsed. Energy and gas supplies, drinking water and sewer infrastructure has not been affected, she added in a position on X. Schools were closed on Wednesday due to a holiday. They will remain so on Thursday and Friday, the Minister of Education, Yusuf Tekin, said that open land would be available for use as safe spaces. South Turkey was devastated by two giant earthquakes in 2023, which killed more than 55,000 people. Istanbul is the most populous city in Turkey and which houses 16 million people – a fifth of the country's residents. The city is 20 km north of the Northern Anatolian Faille line. Additional Mallory Moench reports

