Africa is important for Trump, the American envoy tells the BBC





The US Senior US advisor for Africa Massad Boulos said President Donald Trump values ​​Africa, despite the announcement of aid reductions that had caused considerable humanitarian distress through the continent.

Trump announced the freeze of aid on his first day of power in January in accordance with his “America First” foreign policy, while Trump's recent prices feared the end of a trade agreement between the United States and Africa to stimulate economic growth.

But Boulos told BBC Newsday that Africa was “very important” for Trump and minimized reports that the United States planned to close some of its missions on the continent.

“He strongly appreciates Africa and Africans,” added Boulos.

Aid reductions have affected health programs across Africa, including critical medical supplies, including HIV drugs.

The majority of the American Agency for International Development Agency (USAID), which have provided health and humanitarian assistance to vulnerable nations, have since been terminated.

Eight countries – including six in Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lesotho – could soon be lacking in HIV drugs following the American decision to break foreign aid, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.

It is feared that nearly six million additional Africans will be pushed into extreme poverty next year following aid reductions, according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) a pan -African reflection group.

Earlier this month, eight people, including five children, died after walking for hours for carsing for cholera in South Sudan after assistance cuts by the Trump administration forced local health clinics to close, said the international charitable organization Save the Children.

But Boulos said that the reported deaths could not be directly linked to the American aid cuts and said they were necessary to ensure that money was well used.

“It's absolutely necessary [for the US] To review some of these programs for much more efficiency and transparency, “said Boulos.

“We must make sure that the [aid funds] go to the right place and we get the desired result, “he added.

Mr. Boulos, whose son is married to Trump's daughter, Tiffany, said that several American societies had expressed their interest in exploiting minerals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following his recent trip to the Central African nation rich in resources.

Dr. Congo, which houses large natural reserves such as lithium which is essential for the production of electric batteries and vehicles, has fought against the M23 rebels supported by Rwandans, which have seized large territory areas this year.

Congolese President Flix Tshisekedi thinks that the participation of us in the extraction of minerals could help repress the violence that has tormented the country for almost 30 years. Currently, the mineral wealth of Dr Congo is dominated by Chinese companies.

Boulos said his country was also interested in exploring minerals in neighboring Rwanda, but called on the country to first withdraw its troops from Dr Congo and to stop supporting the M23. Rwanda denies its participation in the conflict.

When asked if the United States was only interested in benefiting economically from Africa and not from its well-being, Boulos said that “our work consists in promoting American interests and promoting our strategic partnerships”.

Trump is also determined “to put an end to wars and to establish peace” around the world, said the envoy, citing the conflict in Sudan as a great concern for the United States government.

Mr. Boulos, who has been a senior advisor to Washington on Arab affairs and the Middle East since December, has also visited Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda during his trip.

It has commercial interests in Africa, especially in a company based in Nigeria which distributes vehicles and engine equipment in West Africa.

The Lebanese businessman said Trump thought it was time to put an end to “the unfair advantage” taken by other international actors in Africa.

Responding to reports in the American media that the Trump administration planned to close most of its diplomatic missions in Africa, Boulos said it was “not very specific”, adding: “Africa is very important for Trump”.

On the commercial prices announced by Trump, Mr. Boulos said they had “zero-net net” for most African countries while they were approaching “small commercial volumes” on the continent.

“Many countries have lined up for negotiations and, in the end, we want a win-win solution and solution,” he added.

The small southern African country in Lesotho was struck by the most recent prices announced recently – 50% – before they were interrupted for 90 days.

He used the African growth and opportunity law (AGOA) to become a major textile exporter, including jeans, in the United States. This trade represents more than 10% of the national income of Lesotho.

AGOA was created by former American president Bill Clinton in 2000 to encourage trade and investment in Africa, but analysts fear that it is unlikely to be renewed by the current congress and dominated by the Republicans.

