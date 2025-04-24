Five cards that China is in a trade war with the United States

Getty images From the sprawling trade network of China to its strangulation on rare earths, it will not be easy for Washington to support China in a corner

A trade war between the two biggest economies in the world is now in full swing. Chinese exports to the United States are facing prices up to 245%, and Beijing retaliated with a 125% levy on American imports. Consumers, businesses and markets have been opposed for more uncertainty, as fears of a global recession have increased. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly declared that it was open to dialogue, but warned that if necessary, it “would fight until the end”. Here is an overview of what Beijing has in his arsenal to counter the prices of American President Donald Trump.

China can take pain (at a point)

Getty images Unlike Trump, Xi will not respond to the Chinese during an election

China is the second world economy, which means that it can better absorb the impacts of prices than other small countries. With more than a billion people, it also has a huge domestic market which could eliminate part of the pressure from exporters who are in shock from the prices. Beijing always gropes the keys because the Chinese do not spend enough. But with a range of incentives, from subsidies to household appliances to “silver trains” for traveling retirees, this could change. And Trump's prices gave the Chinese Communist Party an even stronger momentum to unlock the country's consumption potential. Leadership can “very well be willing to endure the pain to avoid capitulating what they believe to be an American assault,” said Mary Lovely, an American trade expert at the Washington Institute DC, BBC Newshour earlier this month. China also has a higher threshold of pain as an authoritarian regime, as it is much less worried about short -term public opinion. There is no election at the corner of the street which will judge its leaders. However, disorders are a concern, especially because there is already dissatisfaction on a continuous real estate crisis and job losses. Economic uncertainty about prices is another blow for young people who have never known that a growing China. The party called on nationalist feelings to justify its reprisal prices, the state media calling people to “mix storms together”. President Xi Jinping can be worried but, so far, Beijing has brought a provocative and confident tone. An official assured the country: “The sky will not fall.”

China has invested in the future

Getty images China relied on the emerging industries of electric vehicles with artificial intelligence

China has always been known as the world factory – but it has poured billions to become much more advanced. Under Xi, he was in a race with the United States for technological domination. He has invested massively in local technology, from renewable energy to IA fleas. The examples include the Deepseek chatbot, which was celebrated as a formidable chatgpt rival, and Byd, which beat Tesla last year to become the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV) in the world. Apple has lost its precious market share with local competitors such as Huawei and Vivo. Recently, Beijing has announced its intention to spend more than 1 TN in the next decade to support IA innovation. American companies have tried to keep their China supply chains away, but they had trouble finding the same scale of infrastructure and qualified work elsewhere. Chinese manufacturers at each stage of the supply chain have given the country an advantage of several decades which will take time to reproduce. This unmatched expertise and support have made China a great enemy in this trade war – in some respects, Beijing has been preparing for Trump's previous quarter.

Trump 1.0 lessons

Getty images XI (Center) recently made a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia to consolidate links with the main business partners

Since Trump's prices hit Chinese solar panels in 2018, Beijing has accelerated its plans for a future beyond a world order led by the United States. He has pumped billions in a controversial trade and infrastructure program, better known as Belt and Road Initiative, to consolidate links with the so-called worldwide. The expansion of trade with Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa occurs while China is trying to wear from the United States. American farmers have provided 40% of imports from Chinese soybeans – this figure now oscillates at 20%. After the last trade war, Beijing increased soybean cultivation at home and bought record volumes of the harvest of Brazil, which is now its largest soybean supplier. “Tactics kills two birds with a stone. It deprives the American agricultural belt on a market on the market and burns the food security diplomas in China,” said Marina Yue Zhang, associate professor at the Australian Sydney Australian Relations Institute of the University of Sydney. The United States is no longer the largest export market in China: this place now belongs to Southeast Asia. In fact, China was the largest trading partner against 60 countries in 2023 – almost twice as much as the United States. The largest exporter in the world, he made a record surplus of 1 TN at the end of 2024. This does not mean that the United States, the largest economy in the world, is not a crucial trading partner for China. But that means it will not be easy for Washington to support China in a corner. Following information that the White House will use bilateral commercial negotiations to isolate China, Beijing warned the countries to “reach an agreement to the detriment of the interests of China”. It would be an impossible choice for a large part of the world “We cannot choose, and we will never choose [between China and the US]”The Minister of Commerce of Malaysia, Tengku Zaprul Aziz, said last week at the BBC.

China now knows when Trump will flash

Getty images The US government bond market has seen a high sale when Trump has announced high prices on most countries

Trump held firm as the actions fell following his radical price announcement in early April, comparing his narcotic levies to “medicine”. But he turned around, in break most of these prices for 90 days after a strong sale in the obligations of the United States government. Also known as the Treasury, these have long been considered a safe investment. But the trade war has shook confidence in assets. Trump has since hinted a de -escalation of trade tensions with China, saying that the prices on Chinese products “will drop considerably, but it will not be zero”. Thus, experts underline, Beijing now knows that the bond market can track Trump. China also has $ 700 billion in US government bonds. Japan, a closed American ally, is the only non -American holder to have more than that. Some maintain that this gives a lever effect in Beijing: the Chinese media have regularly launched the idea of ​​selling or retaining purchases of American bonds as a “weapon”. But experts warn that China will not emerge unscathed from such a situation. Rather, this will result in enormous losses for Beijing investments in the bond market and will destabilize the Chinese Yuan. China will not be able to exert pressures with American government obligations “up to a point,” said Dr. Zhang. “China has a negotiation program, not a financial weapon.”

A strangulation on rare earths

Getty images Rare earths are crucial for the manufacture of semiconductors