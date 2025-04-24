Politics
Turkey is the greatest danger to Israel, warn the experts
In the middle of an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 which shaken On Wednesday Istanbul, causing several injuries, experts ring the alarm on the changing field of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the consolidation of power, the support of Islamist terrorist groups, and the threat that his regime poses for Israel, the Middle East and the free world in general.
In a signal of the current links of the Islamist regime with Islamist terrorist groups, the Head of Intelligence of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin Talks held With Hamas leaders during the weekend to discuss the delivery of Aid to Gaza in the middle of the War continues Israel against the terrorist group there. According to the Times of Israel, Kalin “reassured them of the continuous support of Turkey and said [Turkey] would firmly oppose all new efforts to occupy or annex the Palestinian territory. “Since the War of Israel against Hamas began after the attack on the terrorist group of October 7 against the Jewish state, in which they killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages, Erdogan called Israel several times a” terrorist state “, accused it of committing a” genocide “in Gaza several times, and claimed the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “worse than Hitler”.
Although the Trump administration seems to be mainly focused on the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, experts claim that the greater threat to Israel and probably the whole region is Erdogan's Islamist regime. Reuel Marc Gerecht, a resident researcher at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former CIA agent in Türkiye, supported In the Atlantic during the weekend, Erdogan is “set[ting] The scene of a confrontation with Israel “by” consolidate[ing] power at home and prepare yourself[ing] to project it abroad. “He added that” Turkey quickly appeared as perhaps the greatest danger to the Jewish state in the Middle East “.
Gerecht then detailed how “Erdogan and his justice and development party intimidated their liberal adversaries, co -opted most of the Turkish press, purged and restarted the Turkish army – with special zeal after having crushed a 2016 coup attempt – and reorganized the intelligence service of Turkey.” He also noted that in March, Erdogan “stopped and falsely charged as a terrorist the most powerful political rival he had to face since his fact of becoming Prime Minister in 2003: the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.” After the demonstrations, the demonstrations broke out in Türkiye, “the regime tightened its grip and stopped hundreds of demonstrators”.
Michael Rubin, principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policies analysis at the Forum in the Middle East, agrees.
“President Erdogan has already exceeded the brand of two decades in his direction of Turkey”, he explain During “Washington Watch With Tony Perkins” on Tuesday. “When he came into office, people may think he would be a pragmatist, that he could combine Islamic democracy. Look, if you have to put an adjective before democracy, it is not a democracy. Israel. “”
Rubin also underlined the extent of Erdogan's ambitions in the Middle East and in the surrounding region. “”[S]Ome can say that he wants to restore the Ottoman Empire because his own people, his own aid. When you look at the cards of the Turkish Defense Ministry, for example, they include a large part of the old Ottoman Empire “, including places like Greece, Cyprus and other parts of the Balkans, as well as Syria, where Turkey” almost tries to establish a colonial presence “.
As for Israel, Rubin highlighted another cause of concern. “”[S]O Many recent Hamas attacks against Israel, before and after October 7, 2023, were planned or funded from Istanbul, Turkey, of the former headquarters of the Ottoman Caliphate, “he said.”[T]The hat is something that has really raised the concern in the circles of fight against terrorism, not only in the United States and Israel, but also in a large part of the Arab world. »»
Rubin underlined additional evidence that Erdogan will probably adopt an extremist and hard approach to fill the power vacuum among Hamas and the Palestinians who will probably occur following the possible death of the president of the 89 -year -old Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.
“”[T]He statistical that I always give to let people know how much Turkey has changed comes in fact from the own interior ministry of Turkey, and it is since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in Turkey, the murder rate of women inside Turkey increased by 1,400%, “he said.” And it is because of the sense of impunity that the religious conservatives now have because they lead crimes of honor within the turnerie “.
Complicating the situation in the United States is the fact that Turkey is a member of the Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO), a political and military alliance in North America and a large part of Europe.
“Turkey can be the Trojan horse inside NATO,” said Rubin. “Why are we not just expelling Turkey?” Because there is no mechanism inside NATO to expel someone. Reactor this year. [Turkey] Can hide behind article 5 of NATO … [I]If they are attacked, all NATO members must answer as if they were attacked. And so, what I fear to happen is that Turkey uses its adhesion to NATO to develop a nuclear weapon, and it will remain in NATO until it becomes its own nuclear power. »»
However, Rubin observed that there are means for other NATO members to avoid recognizing article 5 if it concerned Turkey. “”[W]In really, you read article 5, you have to make NATO agree that there was … an attack. And so, it gives NATO members like the United States, like Germany, like France, a way out of saying: “What do you know?” We do not really think it qualifies for article 5. “Turkey therefore takes a bet that we are going to come to their help. I think we should specify in Turkey that we are not going to do it in advance.”
As for the current approach of Turkey to build a coalition among its neighboring Islamic countries, Rubin insisted that the style of Erdogan is notably authoritarian. “”[I]They are less a coalition than almost like a Chinese style “we are at the top and you are our proxies that you listen to us,” he described. “So when you look at what Turkey does, for example, in Libya or Somalia or Syria, they do not approach these states as equals. They approach these states as their proxies, and they expect, like the Muslim Brotherhood, that Turkey speaks and these other countries will listen to. »»
“But again,” concluded Rubin, “we are terribly blind if we do not recognize and counter the turkey now.”
