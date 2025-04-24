



Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Rupert Murdochs media magnate Wall Street Journal again saved President Donald Trump in an editorial who has hindered his prices as the biggest economic policy for decades, and his threat to draw the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell almost catastrophically madness.

He accuses Trump of having tried to intimidate everyone in submission, which failed miserably when his attacks against Powell still dropped the stock market before the president was forced to judge publicly that Powell would not get the ax.

Trump is furious that Powell has publicly declared that prices will probably lead to higher inflation and slower growth.

Fortunately, Trump cannot intimidate reality, the newspaper climbed into the editorial on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump thinks that he can intimidate everyone in submission, but he cannot intimidate Adam Smith, who actually dealt with, said the editorial.

The markets know that prices are taxes and taxes are anti-crust. Trump's prices have been the largest economic policy error in decades, and extend the tax reform and the 2017 deregulation may not compensate for all damage.

Not only has Powell has a regular hand, but many are terrified by the replacement that Trump could bring, but the editorial warned.

The markets are frightened because they do not know if Mr. Trump listens to someone except his own pulses, he added.

Murdoch, who played a massive role by helping to raise Trump through his properties of the adapted media, now seems to be desperately trying to kill him.

An editorial earlier this month in the New York Post pleaded with Trump to make peace with the commercial partners of the Americas and put an end to the price merger.

Being as a team, let's make an agreement, added the newspaper.

The journal has even surprisingly arrived at the Defense last week from Harvard University, who refused Trumps dictates that she kills her diversity programs and sharing information with the Trump administration on demonstration students.

Trump reduced $ 2.2 billion in university funding, which refused to comply. He has since been prosecuted, accusing the Trump administration of suppressing freedom of expression in the institution.

Does this mean that the English department must hire more Republican teachers or Shakespeare researchers? The newspaper wondered gently. Must Harvard ask the candidates if they support Mr. Trump and impose ideological quotas in hiring and admissions?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/media/rupert-murdoch-trump-historic-economy-bungle-b2737729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos