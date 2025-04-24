World leaders are gathering for high -speed climate action before COP30

Reunion was part of a joint mobilization strategy by the two leaders to strengthen global action under the Paris Agreement And take momentum for the stronger national climatic plans to announce in 2025.

The two-hour session held behind closed doors included China, the European Union, the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the developing states of small islands.

Mr. Guterres describe It is one of the most diverse meetings of national leaders focusing exclusively on the climate for a while, carrying a powerful unifying message.

As we have heard today, the world goes ahead. At high speed in front. No group or government can stop the clean energy revolutionHe said at a press briefing afterwards.

New national commitments

He said that many leaders have undertaken to provide new ambitious climatic plans, officially known as determined national contributions (NDC), as soon as possible in what he called a message of strong hope.

Guterres announced that President Xi Jinping confirmed at the meeting that Chinas updated NDC will cover all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases a clarification which he has described as extremely important for climate action.

He added that these promises offer a vital opportunity to trace a daring path for the next decade and, above all, help accelerate a fair transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies.

Economic opportunity of the century

Renewable energy production is The economic opportunity of the century, he said, describing it as the way to hell of the climate.

The clean energy sector is booming in job creation and strengthening competitiveness and global growth is on our side and the economy has changed.

The UN chief noted that the prices of renewable energies have dropped dramatically, offering the safest path to sovereignty and energy security, ending dependence on imports of volatile and expensive fossil fuels.

Since the 2015 Paris Agreement, global projections for warming have decreased, by more than 4C this century to 2.6c if the current plans are implemented.

But that does not become an increase in temperature to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, the objective agreed in Paris by nations and approved by climatologists.

The secretary general urged managers to submit national plans that align with this target, to cover all greenhouse gases and sectors, and to report a full commitment to zero -free emissions by 2050.

Strategic mobilization

According to a senior United Nations who spoke under the guise of anonymity to discuss the history before the meeting, the Wednesday summit was only another step in the significant effort to support the political momentum during a pivot year to combat climate change.

The guest group, said the manager, was small but representative, including large economies, regional powers, former cop hosts and vulnerable climate nations.

It's a really important year, said the manager, pointing around 10th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the deadline to come so that countries submit new climatic plans.

This meeting is to remind leaders that the climate remains a key priority that collaboration and multilateralism always matter.

A senior Brazilian official who also participated in the background briefing said that the United Nations Climate Summit in Belm goes beyond negotiations to focus on implementation, transparency and delivery. We have already negotiated enough, the world wants to see the results of the action, the examples, the solutions.

The manager also stressed that the demonstration of tangible results is essential to restore confidence in multilateralism.

We want to prove that multilateralism is not just about negotiating documents, they said, but also making them real.

Call justice and finance

Mr. Guterres underlined the need to support much more support for developing countries, which face the most serious impacts of climate change despite the least of global emissions.

Africa and other parts of the developing world are experiencing faster warming and the Pacific islands see a faster increase in sea level even if the world average itself accelerates, he said.

He called on the countries to deliver a credible roadmap to mobilize $ 1.3 billion of dollars per year for developing countries by 2035, a double adaptation financing to $ 40 billion this year, and increase contributions to the new loss and damage fund created at COP28.

No release on climate action

The secretary general also announced a high -level United Nations event in September a few weeks before COP30 to assess the progress of climate plans and finances.

The message was clear, according to Mr. Guterres. We cannot, must not, and will not be released on climate action.