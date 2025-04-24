Politics
World leaders are gathering for high -speed climate action before COP30
Reunion was part of a joint mobilization strategy by the two leaders to strengthen global action under the Paris Agreement And take momentum for the stronger national climatic plans to announce in 2025.
The two-hour session held behind closed doors included China, the European Union, the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the developing states of small islands.
Mr. Guterres describe It is one of the most diverse meetings of national leaders focusing exclusively on the climate for a while, carrying a powerful unifying message.
As we have heard today, the world goes ahead. At high speed in front. No group or government can stop the clean energy revolutionHe said at a press briefing afterwards.
New national commitments
He said that many leaders have undertaken to provide new ambitious climatic plans, officially known as determined national contributions (NDC), as soon as possible in what he called a message of strong hope.
Guterres announced that President Xi Jinping confirmed at the meeting that Chinas updated NDC will cover all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases a clarification which he has described as extremely important for climate action.
He added that these promises offer a vital opportunity to trace a daring path for the next decade and, above all, help accelerate a fair transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies.
Economic opportunity of the century
Renewable energy production is The economic opportunity of the century, he said, describing it as the way to hell of the climate.
The clean energy sector is booming in job creation and strengthening competitiveness and global growth is on our side and the economy has changed.
The UN chief noted that the prices of renewable energies have dropped dramatically, offering the safest path to sovereignty and energy security, ending dependence on imports of volatile and expensive fossil fuels.
Since the 2015 Paris Agreement, global projections for warming have decreased, by more than 4C this century to 2.6c if the current plans are implemented.
But that does not become an increase in temperature to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, the objective agreed in Paris by nations and approved by climatologists.
The secretary general urged managers to submit national plans that align with this target, to cover all greenhouse gases and sectors, and to report a full commitment to zero -free emissions by 2050.
Strategic mobilization
According to a senior United Nations who spoke under the guise of anonymity to discuss the history before the meeting, the Wednesday summit was only another step in the significant effort to support the political momentum during a pivot year to combat climate change.
The guest group, said the manager, was small but representative, including large economies, regional powers, former cop hosts and vulnerable climate nations.
It's a really important year, said the manager, pointing around 10th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the deadline to come so that countries submit new climatic plans.
This meeting is to remind leaders that the climate remains a key priority that collaboration and multilateralism always matter.
A senior Brazilian official who also participated in the background briefing said that the United Nations Climate Summit in Belm goes beyond negotiations to focus on implementation, transparency and delivery. We have already negotiated enough, the world wants to see the results of the action, the examples, the solutions.
The manager also stressed that the demonstration of tangible results is essential to restore confidence in multilateralism.
We want to prove that multilateralism is not just about negotiating documents, they said, but also making them real.
Call justice and finance
Mr. Guterres underlined the need to support much more support for developing countries, which face the most serious impacts of climate change despite the least of global emissions.
Africa and other parts of the developing world are experiencing faster warming and the Pacific islands see a faster increase in sea level even if the world average itself accelerates, he said.
He called on the countries to deliver a credible roadmap to mobilize $ 1.3 billion of dollars per year for developing countries by 2035, a double adaptation financing to $ 40 billion this year, and increase contributions to the new loss and damage fund created at COP28.
No release on climate action
The secretary general also announced a high -level United Nations event in September a few weeks before COP30 to assess the progress of climate plans and finances.
The message was clear, according to Mr. Guterres. We cannot, must not, and will not be released on climate action.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/04/1162516
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indigenous Development HPV Test Kit for Cervical Cancer Screening Started in Delhi
- Bollywood Newswrap, April 23: Aamir Khan on Bollywood Basse Phase; Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence on the film with Imran Khan and more
- Troy University
- 2.9 an earthquake bottle Santa Rosa
- World leaders are gathering for high -speed climate action before COP30
- The Rupert Murdochs newspaper makes Donald Trump flames again for a historic historical bungle
- Turkey is the greatest danger to Israel, warn the experts
- Subscriber of the week: Geoffrey Harper
- Indonesian President Utus Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis
- A joint statement between the British Prime Minister and the New Zealand Prime Minister
- Georgia High School Football Team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season
- Imran's physical advocacy is rejected