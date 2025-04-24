Bollywood Newswrap, April 23: Aamir Khan on Bollywood Basse Phase; Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence on the film with Imran Khan and more





Didn't catch the highlights of today's entertainment? No worries, we have everything you need. From Aamir Khan which opened on the current recession of Bollywoods in Bhumi Pednekar concerning speculation around his potential collaboration with Imran Khan, Heres has a brief overview of the best stories of Bollywood making waves today.

Here are the 5 best Bollywood stories of April 23, 2025:

1.Aamir Khan admits that Bollywood is going into a low phase and should learn from various industries: there is a lot of scope

Aamir Khan shed light on the difficulties that Bollywood sails in his current slowdown. He recognized that there is a significant development and progress potential, but firmly said that the quality of Hindi cinema is solid alongside other global film industries.

2. Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence on rumors about being part of Imran Khans' return film: I'm never talking about

Imran Khan fans impatiently anticipate his return to Bollywood after almost a decade. The rumors suggest that the actor will return with a project with Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi is preparing for the liberation of the Royals, she was recently questioned about speculation concerning her association on the screen with Imran. However, she said, “I don't talk about anything before her officially announced.”

3. Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan should have invest in better security services, says Alia Bhatts the half-brother Rahul Bhatt

The shocking attack on the knife against Saif Ali Khan sent waves of concern by his family, friends and all the fraternity of Bollywood, raising serious questions about the safety of celebrities. In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush Pinkvillas, Alia Bhatts, the half-brother, Rahul Bhatt, pointed out that if he had the same renowned level as Saif, he would have given priority to investment in a high-level security agency.

4. Fact control: Does Yuzvendra Chahal call the rumor GF RJ Mahvash Meow? The real truth will leave you amazed

The girlfriend of Yuzvendra Chahals, RJ Mahvash, recently sparked an online frenzy after revealing that someone had slipped into her DMS and qualified her as meow. This cryptic remark has led many Internet users to speculate if it subtly referred to Chahal. However, Mahvash went to his social media to contact the chatter, warning people not to manipulate his words or jump to the conclusions.

5. ABIR GULAAL: Fawad Khan wants Vaani Kapoor to change this by herself; Can you guess?

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor have joined for the first time in the next film Abir Gulaal and actively promoted him in recent days. During a light moment in one of their interactions, Fawad underlined with playful something that he wanted Vaani to change about him: his habit of too much.

