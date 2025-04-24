Xi Jinping gave a new response to Trump's pricing war, shouted this











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -Chinese President Xi Jinping again made the latest declaration on the trade war of the President of the United States (United States) Donald Trump. He said the prices and trade wars have damaged the legal rights and interests of all countries. According to XI, this damaged the multilateral trading system. “Impacts on world economic order”, he stressed as published by the government page XinhuaWednesday (23/04/2025). XI returned to having commented after China had interviews with President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who was visiting. He said China was ready to work with Azerbaijan to protect the international system. “With the United Nations (UN) as its essence and international order based on international law, firmly protects the rights and interests of each legitimate and the maintenance of international justice and equity,” he added. In the meantime, The United States Minister of Finance also Scott also in a closed event organized by Jpmorgan Chase on Tuesday when the United States mentioned the drop in tension in the tariff war in China. He said that the huge price billed by the two largest economies in the world on imports with each other this year was a reciprocal commerce embargo but “expected a de -escalation”. “The commercial impasse between Washington and Beijing is not sustainable,” he said the source page that participated in the closed conversation. “Such developments should bring a little relief on the market,” added the source during the event, “he said. Bessent says there is still a lot to do the Trump government, finally, with Beijing. However, he noted “the need for fair trade” while saying that “China must again balance its economy”. He stressed that his goal was not to break up with China. He also understood that the control of containers between the two countries had recently decreased because the commercial tension is warmed up. Keep in mind since Trump returned to the White House in January, the United States billed an additional 145% rate on many products from China. This includes an obligation which was initially imposed on the alleged role of China in the fetanil supply chain, then on the practices considered unjust by Uncle Sam. Trump often says that China and many countries have made the United States inappropriate. But last Tuesday, like “Licking his own saliva”, Trump admitted that the 145% rate was a very high level and he also gave this code “substantially down”. “They won't approach this number,” said Trump. “(However) it will not be zero,” he added. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told journalists that there was a possibility of talks with China. According to him, there is a potential trade agreement. “The president and the government are preparing a scene for an agreement,” he added, noting that “the ball moves in the right direction”. He said “his feeling is that the parties involved want to see a commercial agreement occurring”. Beijing responded to Washington's latest attack with a 125% response rate for American elements where Xi Jinping has repeatedly given the Code that the trade war would benefit anyone. Earlier this week, China also gave a code to a country that had a country with the United States so as not to harm Beijing. (Boss / boss) Watch the video below: Video: Anase Tour

Warning Xi Jinping for Trump, trade war in the United States-China











