The Minister of Labor of the moment is embarked in the ardent heaven News Trans Row | Politics | News





A Minister of Labor was toasted by the presenter of Sky News, Wilfred Frost, on the Prime Minister's change of opinion on what a woman follows a decision of the Supreme Court last week. The minister of crime, police and fires, Dame Diana Johnson, was asked if Sir Keir Starmer, should apologize for what the conservatives have denounced as a U-turn on what a woman is. She said: “Well, what I know about the Prime Minister is that he still follows the rule of law, and I think that the Supreme Court, with their decision last week, explained very clearly what the 2010 equality law really means in terms of biological sex, and not legal sex. “And I think it's really useful, and I think it deals with the fact that there has been this confusion in recent years about this question.” Host Wilfred Frost then told Dame Diana that Sir Kier had contributed to this confusion. The Minister admitted that a statement made by him in 2022, according to which he said that “Trans women are women, and it is not only in my opinion, it is in fact the law” was incorrect. She said: “Well, it's bad, in fact, because the Supreme Court said very clearly last week that it was around biological sex.

“So we know that a woman is an adult woman, an adult human woman. This is what the law says, it is biological sex, and that clarity, I think, is useful to everyone. “The NHS, the police, schools and education, we must all have this clarity now.” Likewise, she added, we must be “respectful” for trans individuals and ensure that they are “supported”. When Frost suggested again that the Prime Minister had contributed to the confusion, Dame Diana replied: “I simply say that we have only been in power since last July. For 14 years, the previous government has not taken any measures to deal with this confusion. “So I think he is a bit rich in the current leader of the opposition to point out the Prime Minister's finger, who was very clear now what the law says.” Frost suggested that Kemi Badenoch had been clear about the question before, so it is not personally rich. “She was a Meber of the previous government, however,” said the Minister of Labor. “A senior member for many years.” The anchor of Sky News then told Dame Diana that if he had previous conservative chiefs in the studio, he would press them on the issue, but they were not. He asked Dame Diana: “Where is the leadership? Where does your mistakes come out and expressing the damage you could have made?” “Well, I think we are now very clear what the law says.” Mr. Frost intervened: “Now?” Dame Diana stressed that the previous Labor Government was part of the 2010 equality of 2010 in the first place. “What really interests me now is the way we go ahead,” she added, adding that work “has always been clear to protect the spaces of women only”. Frost pushed the idea that Sir Keir should say sorry, and asked if Rosie Duffield, who resigned as a Labor MP for her position on sex and gender, should be excused.

“As a woman,” said Dame Diana, “I am not particularly interested in what men think or feel questions about women's rights. What interests me is the law.” “He is the Prime Minister, Frost has retorted”, whether he is a man or a woman is not relevant. “” Lady Diana then denied having suggested that Sir Keir's point of view should be updated because of her sex, again referring to the “Earth Law” and the previous “confusion”. “I think the Prime Minister can speak of himself,” she added. “He does not need that I speak for him and it was very clear that he accepts the law now as the Supreme Court arose last week.” Sir Keir Starmer said yesterday when he was asked what he thought that a woman is: I think the Supreme Court answered this question. On the question of whether it means that he does not believe that a transgender woman is a woman, he said to ITV West Country: a woman is an adult woman, and the court made this absolutely clear. In fact, I welcome judgment because I think it gives real clarity. This allows those who have to develop advice to be very clear about what these advice should say. So I think it is important that we see the judgment for what it is. It is a welcome step. His real clarity in an area where we needed clarity, I am delighted that it was the place. We have to move and make sure that we now make sure that all the advice is in the right place according to this judgment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2045269/labour-trans-row-sky-news-supreme-court-woman-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos