



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced personal sanctions against members of the British Parliament, citing what he described as the “confrontation” Uks “to Moscow. Thus, the list of sanctions includes 21 British nationals, including members of the Chamber of Lords and the House of Commons, Caliber.az reports by Russian media. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused British legislators of having made hostile remarks and not founded allegations against Russia. He specifically underlined the public calls of British parliamentarians for the seizure of frozen Russian assets held in Western jurisdictions. “Such a rhetoric not only encourages the hostile approach to Londons, but is also used by those who oppose a respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundations of bilateral cooperation,” said the ministry. Note that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has repeatedly imposed personal sanctions on British politicians, journalists and public figures in response to the support of Ukraine on the United Kingdom firm and its sanctions against Russian entities. The series of reprisals, extending from 2022 to 2024, reflects the continuous deterioration of UK-Russia relations. The first wave of sanctions occurred in April 2022, when Moscow prohibited the Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz Truss, the defense secretary Ben Wallace and several senior officials of the entry into Russia. The Russian government has cited unprecedented hostile actions and unprecedented military support for Ukraine as a reason for this decision. In August 2022, Moscow widened its black list by adding 39 additional British nationals, including politicians and journalists. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused them of promoting Russophobia and spreading the disinformation of the war in Ukraine. A more radical measure followed in April 2023, when Russia sanctioned 287 members of the British Parliament. This mass designation was considered a direct response to the United Kingdom sanctions against Russian legislators. The Kremlin accused British deputies of having fueled Russophobic hysteria and supporting anti-Russian policies. Other sanctions occurred in August 2023, targeting 54 other people, notably the secretary of culture Lucy Frazer and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan. Russia has denounced the aggressive anti-Russian course of the United Kingdom, invoking arms deliveries to Ukraine and support for international surveys on alleged war crimes in Russia. More recently, in June 2024, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published another list of politicians, journalists and analysts based in the United Kingdom subject to entry prohibitions. The ministry justified the decision by condemning what he called provocative anti-Russian rhetoric and deepening military cooperation with kyiv. Byhakazim Guliyev

