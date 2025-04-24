Treatrice of magnitude 6.2 Strikes Istanbul, no damage reported

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Trkiyes Istanbul, injuring 236 people in panic incidents, none of whom have undergone potentially fatal injuries.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the district of Silivri of Istanbul, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake struck at 1249 hours, local time (0949 GMT) Wednesday and felt strongly through Istanbul on Wednesday and the neighboring provinces, which prompted residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit 1302 h (1002 GMT), with the epicenter off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Marmara Sea.

AFAD said that all the relevant institutions and intervention teams have been mobilized and that field analyzes are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public security.

The agency stressed that the teams actively monitored the situation and coordinate response efforts. There was no immediate report of victims or significant damage.

In a press release, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities were closely monitoring developments.

On Wednesday, UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, expressed his “full solidarity” with Trkiye after the powerful earthquake.

“I can, first of all, express to the government and the inhabitants of Trkiye all my solidarity in these difficult times,” Guterres said before his press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on the climate crisis.