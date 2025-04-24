Trump executive actions on colleges, schoolsExBulletin





President Donald Trump speaks to journalists from the Oval Office in February.

President Trump signed a list of executive actions on Wednesday on higher education and kindergarten schools in the 12th year.

One of the actions aims for university and university accreditors, organizations which, according to the White House, have “abused their authority by imposing standards based on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)”.

Another promises new disciplinary advice for schools from kindergarten to 12th year, in order to “guarantee that school discipline policies are based on objective behavior, not Dei,” the White House said in a statement.

“Current decrees are paving the way to critical innovations inviting more competition in the higher education accreditation system, guaranteeing the transparency of university finances, by supporting new technologies in class, and even more,” wrote the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on social networks.

The collection of orders aims to cement Trump's conservative agenda with regard to education in America, in particular by relenting the policies of the Biden administration, by strengthening the training of labor, improving the teaching of artificial intelligence in schools and by launching a new initiative of the White House on historically black colleges and universities.

Changes in university accreditation

The order relating to college accreditation orders McMahon to “redo” the system. Accreditation is the process that colleges are required to pass to receive federal financial assistance, aimed at ensuring that a program responds to an acceptable level of quality.

Trump referred to accreditation on the campaign campaign as his “secret weapon” in his efforts to fight against what he considers an ideological bias in higher education. Executive action aims to use the process as a means of holding the colleges responsible for “ideological surpassing” and increasing “intellectual diversity” on the campus.

The action orders the Secretary for Education to recognize new accreditors in order to encourage more competition. Trump previously changed the accreditation system: during his first administration, he deleted the geographic restrictions on which accreditors' schools could use.

Colleges to disclose foreign gifts

Another executive action warns that federal subsidies for universities could be revoked if schools do not complete “the complete and timely disclosure of foreign funding”.

In a briefing announcing the order, the secretary of staff of the White House Will SCHARF said: “We believe that certain universities, including, for example, Harvard, have regularly violated this law, and this law has not been effectively applied.”

Federal law already requires schools to disclose gifts or contracts worth $ 250,000 or more foreign entities. This new order does not provide specific thresholds or new rules, but rather affirms that universities “provide the American people with better access to general information on foreign financing”.

Changes in school discipline policy

In an executive action for nursery schools in the 12th year, Trump asked for new federal advice on school discipline. The measure calls to revoke the previous policies of presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama aimed to reduce racial disparities, for example, suspensions and expulsions. The new guidelines prohibit the use of “preferential racially racial discipline practices”.

The other executive actions issued on Wednesday aim to improve “high quality training” in historically black colleges and universities (HBCU); to strengthen labor programs such as learning in high demand commercial jobs; And to establish a White House working group on the teaching of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools, by prioritizing research on the use of AI in education, among other initiatives.

