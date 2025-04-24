Donald Trump rewrites American history in the purge of websites





History has disappeared from government websites.

First of all, it was Stonewall. The word transgender has been removed from the National Park Service page commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising, during which Trans Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera activists played a central role. The LGBTQ acronym has also been changed to LGB.

Then Harriet Tubman was erased from a page on the underground railway, and the language has changed to highlight black / white cooperation. A page on the army service of Jackie Robinsons was removed from the Pentagons website. (The two pages were then restored after public reviews.) An investigation by the Washington Post also revealed that at least half a dozen pages referring to the Little Rock Nine, the black students who joined a Lycée de l'Arkansas in the 1950s, previously declared that the students had opened doors for those who were looking for equality and education. Now the pages say that students were just looking for an education.

The changes are involved in the mid -plan of the Trump administrations to end Dei and restore the truth and mental health to American history, an effort causing an alarm among historians like Professor David W. Blight.

In an interview with Noel King on Teday, explained, Blight says that the changes equivalent to a cheeky attempt to rewrite our past, but that America is not unrelated to revisionist history. The country has rewritten and re-saved and re-employed its account of events so many times that it could look like as well as the file of a final project of high school students.

You will find below an extract from the conversation, edited for length and clarity. There is much more in the full podcast, so listen today, explained wherever you get podcasts, including Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Journalists will often say that Donald Trump is unprecedented. The things he does are unprecedented. But I imagine that you will tell me that the United States has tried to rewrite its own story, at certain times.

Give me some examples of the time we have tried to do it.

During the Second World War, the United States created a large propaganda machine called The Office of War Information. This is what governments do in times of war. This organization has actually engaged in a lot of propaganda, selling stories to keep the Americans patriotic.

Going before that to the McCarthyism: anti-communism was a very deep phenomenon in America and not without reason in the 1930s and 40s. But the McCarthyism caused a wave of attempts to try to control what the writers have written, what historians could teach, which could teach anything.

Allows you to take civil war. In 1865 to 1870, there was an organization in the south called Southern Historical Society. This was originally composed mainly of former Confederate officers who were determined to try to control the history of what the war had been, for which they had really fought, what their crusade, of the Confederation meant.

What was the story they were trying to sell?

They told a story that we learned as the lost cause Confederate. Namely, they argued very early that they did not really lose the war on the battlefield, they only lost for figures and higher resources. They said they had lost only the Leviathan of Industrialization in the North. There is a certain truth in there, but that is not the complete explanation.

They also argued that the war did not really concern slavery. It was really the sovereignty of the state and the rights of the States. It was really a question of resisting federal interference in their life and their civilization and their morais and their folk ways

Can I jump and tell you something?

I am from the center of New York. I went to public school. This is what I learned.

Why did I learn something that was not true in public school?

Because over time, in culture, schooling, politics and rituals of the 1870s and 80s well in the 20th century and that I always survived in a manual that you learned in the 1990s, I am sorry to hear that this idea that the United States divided had this horrible war. But he had to get back together.

How do you gather something so horribly divided? You will have to find mutuality. You will have to find a kind of unified story. Well, one of the unified stories they developed in the 19th century and there is reality to this is that you unify the value of soldiers. But if we admire the value without ever looking at the cause they fought, it is of course limited.

Our greatness is in incredible efforts and triumphs of all kinds of people in the past who have challenged power.

Now, typical and powerful belief was that everyone in this war fought for the cause they believed. And if you fight for the cause you believe with great value, you have fought for the law [reasons]. Everyone was equal in value. The causes had to be silent, put aside. Well, you know, it's also part of human relationships: how do you keep a family together? Well, there are certain things you don't talk about.

But for nations and whole peoples and cultures, the danger is that the stories you take, the stories that you develop that define the identity of your nation the identity of your past and now your future will leave someone. In fact, this can eventually allow you to reconcile on the back of those who have suffered the most from the conflict you are trying to reconcile. Obviously, in America, this meant black Americans. This meant their civil and political rights, which were created, then abandoned slowly but surely, then crushed in the Southern Jim Crow system.

Now, the point of all this is that the lost cause confederate, who said that the South fought for noble purposes, they fought for their houses, they fought for their sovereignty, they fought for their integrity. It ends up becoming, however, not a story of loss at all. He became, in the 1890s and in the 20th century, a story of victory.

It was an age of many sentimental literature. The Americans came to love the stories of the old South. Of course, this is in as much with the wind, again, perhaps the most famous film ever made. The lost cause was therefore both a political movement and it was a literary movement. But it was basically a racial ideology, and it lasted a very long time.

Allows you to compare what saw today. What you speak with these popular books and left with the wind, which seems to me more subtle than the president says: you delete this information on the military service of Jackie Robinsons on the website. Will Trump do because he's so subtle?

This is a very good question and my instinctive answer and it is partly my response of wishes is that no it will not. It's not subtle, you are right: they eliminate websites. They explicitly say that professional history, whether in our greatest museums or in our biggest university, taught us in all the bad ways. They divide us. This is the word they like to use: the story we write has been a divider, divider, divider.

Well, no, it's not. It is simply informative. Sometimes it makes people get up and sometimes it makes them argue and sometimes fight. But what the Trumpists do is tell us that they know better politicians at the Heritage Foundation or pseudo-historians who think that the study of all these things on race, the genre, all the ethnic groups that invent us, all this pluralism is simply to remove American grandeur. They use this term a lot: no longer taught our young American grandeur to our young people.

Yes we are! Taught our young people that our greatness is in pluralism. Our greatness is in incredible efforts and triumphs of all kinds of people in the past who have challenged power.

What will you know of the First World War if you try to find only greatness? What do you know about the history of imperialism and expansion if everything you want to know is greatness? What will you really know about Native American history if everything you are looking for is great?

He defies the intelligence of anyone with education and many people who do not have much formal education. I am not very optimistic at the moment of what is happening, but I have a certain faith that people will not buy this.

