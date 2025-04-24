



His proposal to put an end to war is not a peaceful peace a reward for assault.

Yehor Kryvoruchko / Global Images Ukraine / Getty

April 23, 2025, 4:21 p.m.

Produced by Elevenlabs and News Over Audio (NOA) using the narration of the AI. Listen to more stories about the Noa application.

Donald Trump said on the campaign track that he would make peace between Ukraine and Russia in one day. Three months later, it is late, and its plan is now to end the fighting quickly by selling Ukraine and its people to the Russian president Vladimir Putin. The proposal that Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio grow is not a framework of peace, but a rich and bloody award for Moscow for three years of assault and war crimes.

The Russians could make performative riders, but the Americans offer Putin a dream of an agreement. If Trump has his way, Washington will raise sanctions against Russia; The two parties will accept a cease-fire in place (leaving the Russian troops on a newly conquered Ukrainian territory), and the United States will agree to recognize Crimea as part of Russia (leaving the Kremlin with the full ownership of a previously conquered territory).

For this, Ukraine receives essentially nothing, except a guarantee of vaporous security from an American president who clearly explained his hostility towards Ukraine and his leaders, an animus which has become particularly clear when Trump and Vance embusing the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of the White Chamber last month. Trump's peace plan is not such a thing; It is an instrument of surrender, and the Ukrainians are unlikely to accept it.

Trumps' proposal would functionally destroy Ukraine, which would move away from the agreement as a vulnerable rump state, neckline of around 20% of its territory and millions of its citizens. He would give in control of his foreign policy by promising never to join the Ironic Otat demand, given how the invasion of Poutines reminded the world why alliances such that NATO must continue to exist. But membership of NATO is a distant problem compared to the immediate problem: if Kyiv accepts the proposal of the prevail over the state of the Ukrainian state which remains of the Ukrainian state for the Kremlin. Once the Russian economy recovers and the Russian forces resume their breath, Putin will end the work of conquest of Ukraine with even greater revenge and violence. Time and space are on the side of mosques, and Trump intends to give Putin a lot of both.

The Americans threatened to move away from the process if one or the other party refuses Trump's agreement, but no one can believe that it is even an attempt to throw on Moscow. The White House targets its rhetorical fire in Zelensky. Earlier in the day, Trump took place in Zelensky on his social media platform Truth, telling the Ukrainian president that he can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country. We are very close to an agreement, but the man without playing cards should now, finally, do. Zelensky, for its part, continues to insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire before he accepts to continue the negotiations, a position that Trump will probably use as a pretext to abandon other talks.

Vance, on the other hand, has adopted a classic position of moral equivalence, as if people shoot themselves on it and their reasons to fight are not distinguished. The only way to really stop murder, he said in India today, is that the armies spent their weapons, to freeze this thing and to continue building better Russia and a better Ukraine.

(The vice-president could simply be True Trumps, but if his previous statements on international affairs are a guide, he really seems to have a lamentable understanding of geopolitics. He presented this strategic area during his embarrassing speech in Munich in February, when he reprimanded the allies of the Americas on their internal policy, as if the Europeans were a mechanical element of delegations of the United States.).

We do not need to invoke comparisons of the Second World War to recognize the moral and political emptiness of the Trump-Vance position. Instead, imagine intervening in other wars of aggression, such as the Korean War in 1950, and saying to the southern forces besieged after a massive invasion of Pyongyang that the two parties need to deposit their weapons and build a better north and South Korea. Or maybe after Iraq attempted to erase Kuwait from the map in 1990, America and the United Nations should have said to the States of the Persian Gulf that sometimes the countries disappear, and that the army of Saddam Husseins and what remained of the Kuwaits forces needed to put their firearms.

Trump is not a fair broker: he acts as a Russian de facto ally and makes proxy requests in Moscow. Perhaps Europe and other nations will be able to fill the void left by American cowardice, but no one should blame the Ukrainians if they refuse to bow before the tones in Washingt demanding that they accept a sinister destiny as new serfs.

