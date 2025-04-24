The average rental time for Santander Cycles has reached its lowest figure in more than a decade.

Transport files for London (TFL) show that the average occasional bicycle-Vélos in February 2025 only lacked 14 minutes, the shortest recorded period since November 2010.

Tom Bogdanowicz, head of London cycling campaign policies, believes that even if the trend was unfortunate, this could be explained by the capital's changing cycle habits.

Bogdanowicz said: “Santander bikes are almost as emblematic as red buses, so it is disappointing to see a slowdown in [but not member] use.

“Competition of shared electric bikes is clearly a factor, but this encourages Santander to stimulate its fleet of electric bikes and to change its pricing model.

“If this is attractive for cyclists, the overall welcome growth of cycle trips can continue.”

Cycles can be difficult to find at Hyde Park Corner, the most popular start and end location for Santander Cycles. The reception station recorded 27,994 walks in the first three months of 2025.

Although commonly known as “Boris Bikes”, the London public cycle program was initially planned by former mayor Ken Livingstone in 2008, then launched under the mandate of Boris Johnson, in association with Barclays Bank, two years later.

Since then, TFL has introduced more than 12,000 bikes in around 800 mooring stations around the capital.

Absorption has regularly increased in the last decade, with the annual number of bicycle recruitments, combining occasional members and cyclists, regularly hitting more than 10 million compared to 2016.

The program attracted a Numbers record runners in the middle of the Pandemic of Covid-19, because the rules of social dissemination prompted Londoners to change the turnipt habits.

However, this upward trend was considerably reversed after the summer of 2022.

Despite the recording of an annual sliding increase of 127,515 rides last month, the figures show that the average absorption since 2023 has been historically low.

Several reasons have been suggested to explain the slowdown, such as pressure from the cost of living or competition from private electric bikes and scooters, which TFL admitted last year may have an impact on demand.

Among the competitors, Neutronholdings Inc, which operates as Lime, did not return its internal public data but claims that almost half of Londoners aged 18 to 34 use its electric bikes each week.

Recording an increase of 85% of the total number of trips in 2023-2024, the company said that there were more than 16 million trips made during turnipping hours in 2024.

Bolt, who has electric forestry bikes, said that he records an average of 1.2 million bicycle trips each month.

However, there are growing signs of counterpouil against the growth of the private sector and without docke.

The Brent district council threatened to ban lime electric bikes last year and, in February, forced the company to do multiple regulatory commitments To restrict capacity and improve parking infrastructure by July.

Addressing the claims on Historically Low Ride-Totes, a TFL spokesperson stressed that the organization continues to develop and modernize the Santander Cycles program.

Addressing directly to the growing popularity of private electric bikes, TFL began to introduce their own electric bikes in 2022, exclusively accessible to members of TFL-Santander Cycles.

A bike on six TFL-Santander is now an electric bike, the fleet of 2,000 people who have tripled since July 2024.

This decision is part of the wider cycling action plan of the mayor Sadiq Khan, which contains an explicit commitment to modernize and improve the supply of Santander City Cycles.

It was also announced last month, the 30 -minute journey restriction on an unlimited 3.50 pass would be doubled at 60 minutes on April 6.

The Waterloo station is the most popular job station so far this year, with 27,994 hires.

TFL cycle rental manager David Eddington said: “Santander Cycles is an essential element in the Londons transport system and we have recently made significant improvements to the Santander Cycles program to double the day travel time and reduce the price of a bicycle hiring.

“We have seen a strong use of our electric bikes since their introduction, with two million hires so far and only one driving price cheaper than any other operator in London.

“Our continuous expansion of the scheme fleet, alongside our new price, will guarantee the future success of the program as an integral part of Green and healthy Londons.

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “Santander’s cycles play a vital role in the travel license for affordable and lasting purposes.

“The regime also widens access to the bicycle, many people benefiting from its health benefits and choosing to consider it as regular transport after having tried it for the first time thanks to the program.

“We see record levels of hiring of the members of the program, rather than occasional users, as well as the high continuous demand for electrical patterns.

“These changes will encourage more people to use Santander Cycles and will help us build a better, greener and more equitable London for everyone.”

Image credit: Toby Carmichael