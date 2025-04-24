The action of Chinas on climate change will not slow down despite the world political changes, said XI





BEIJING – China's actions to combat climate change will not slow down despite global political developments, said President Xi Jinping on April 23, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Xi made these remarks in a speech at a video summit initiated by the United Nations and Brazil to discuss climate change and the “energy transition”, Xinhua reported. “Although some major countries like unilateralism and protectionism, which have led to serious impacts on international rules and international order, history will always progress in twists and turns,” said Xi. “The more turbulent and chaotic the international situation, the more we have to respect the international system with the United Nations in its heart,” he added. Xi did not directly mention the United States, which is locked in a trade war with China and sought to accelerate the production of fossil fuels under President Donald Trump. Brazil will host negotiations on COP30 climate change in 2025 and hopes to persuade China, the largest producer of energy consumers and greenhouse gases, to make stronger commitments to reduce its emissions. The countries were supposed to define new “contributions determined at the national level” (NDC) by February 2025, but only a small number published their plans. XI said China announced its new objectives before the climate discussions in Belem in November. The online meeting of heads of state, from April 23, should respond to the climatic ambitions of major economies, but China has said on several occasions that its objectives depended on its own requirements and capacities. “To return to the fundamental principles, there will be a gap between what is necessary on the Chinese NDC and what Beijing is willing to highlight,” said Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub of Asia Society Policy Institute. Reuters Learn more about climate change and how it could affect you on the Microste St HERE.

