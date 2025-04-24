Donald Trump's new order is his “secret weapon” to reshape higher education





President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive decree on Wednesday targeting the college accreditation system, an influential pillar of higher education. The president would have described this decision as his “secret weapon” in the colleges and universities of remodeling.

Administration officials told Wall Street Journal that the Order is designed to challenge what Trump considers discriminatory practices and “ideological overtaking” on university campuses. The point of sale has indicated that the order emphasizes intellectual diversity among teachers, improves student success measures and rationalizes the process for institutions to change their accreditator or for new accreditation organizations to gain in federal recognition.

Why it matters

The Trump administration has repeatedly referred to college accreditation as a lever for influence.

The action was carried out by the Trump National Policy Council, said the manager, as part of the continuous efforts of deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and other people to advance the president's agenda on higher education.

Currently, around 60 accreditation agencies are recognized by the Ministry of Education. These organizations serve as guards for institutions that seek access to more than $ 120 billion in annual federal financial aid.

Schools that lose accreditation are likely to become inadmissible to these funds – a decision that could financially devastate many institutions.

What to know

The ordinance would reduce obstacles to institutions to change the accreditor and rationalize the process of new accreditation organizations in order to gain federal recognition.

“President Trump is expected to sign an executive decree on Wednesday to shake the arcanic world but pivot of college accreditation,” reported the Wall Street Journal, quoting administration officials who consider the decision as a cornerstone of Trump's higher education strategy.

Accreditors play a largely invisible but critical role in higher education. Their approval determines whether colleges and universities can access students' federal assistance – more than $ 120.8 billion in loans, grants and work funds were distributed to more than 9.9 million students in the most recent financial year. To gain accreditation, institutions must meet large standards that cover everything, from their mission and admission policies to the academic programs and the faculty qualifications.

Despite this power, very few schools lose their accreditation, even those with a low diploma and placement rates.

President Donald Trump outside the White House on April 21, 2025. President Donald Trump outside the White House on April 21, 2025. AFP / Getty Images

Critics, including Trump and many Republicans, argue that the current system acts as a cartel, restricting competition and not holding poorly efficient schools.

“The current batch of accreditors is too limited, and it should be extended,” said education secretary Linda McMahon in an interview in April. Supporters of the system system that accreditors help maintain academic standards and work in close collaboration with institutions in difficulty to improve.

The decree reflects long -standing conservative calls to more responsibility in higher education. A proposal gaining momentum is the “skin in the game” model, which would oblige colleges to assume financial responsibility if their default graduates on student loans.

The push also occurs in the middle of increasing tensions between the Trump administration and elite universities. The White House has announced that the financing of frosts or cuts in several schools in the Ivy League, including Harvard, Columbia, Princeton and Brown, citing concerns about the anti -Semitism of the campus and the liberal prejudices perceived.

Meanwhile, some states continue the reform independently. Florida and Northern Carolina have adopted laws forcing public universities to change the accreditors every ten years, aimed at reducing what they consider as a political influence rooted by regional agencies established for a long time.

What people say

Andrew Gillen, researcher at Cato Institute, told Wall Street Journal: “If you lose Pell grants and lose student loans, for most colleges, it means that you are finished.”

An official of the White House told CNN: “The decree directed the Attorney General and the Secretary for Education to investigate and put an end to the illegal discrimination of American higher education establishments, including law faculties and medical schools.”

What happens next

Given the nature of the executive decree, legal challenges are almost certain to follow. Universities, accreditation organizations and civil rights organizations can continue, arguing that the order exceeds executive authorities or undermines educational standards.

Update of 04/23/25, 5:44 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information.

