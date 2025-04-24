President Prabowo Utus Jokowi in Natalius Pigai attended the funeral of Pope Francis

Jakarta, linkpapua.com President Prabowo Subaianto sent four national personalities, including the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Minister of Rights Human Natalius Pigai, to represent Indonesia to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Their presence as a form of respect and condolences of the Indonesian government for the death of Catholic leaders in the world.

“On behalf of the Indonesian government, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has decided to send a number of figures to attend the Vatican funeral,” the PRASSETYO HADI Minister of State told journalists from the office of the Ministry of Defense, Central JAKARTA, Wednesday (04/23/2025).

In addition to Jokowi and Natalius Pigai, the other two characters who were sent were the vice-minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono and the former Minister of ESDM Ignasius Jonan.

“Among the figures sent by President Prabowo representing the nation and the state of Indonesia, there was the first 7th president Mr. Joko Widodo, then the second was the vice-minister of finance Mr. Tommy Djiwandono, then the third was Mr. Jonan and the fourth Mr. Natalius Pigai.

Regarding the starting calendar, he said he was currently on stage. The departure is scheduled no later than Friday (25/4).

“For the organized departure, it may be possible to leave tomorrow Thursday or later Friday,” he said.

For more information, Pope Francis died on Monday (4/21) after undergoing intensive treatment due to pneumonia. The Vatican put a funeral procession which will be held on Saturday (4/26) on the square in front of the Saint-Pierre basilica. Thousands of Catholics and world leaders are expected to attend the procession. (*/red)