Trumps The latest decrees target accreditation





President Donald Trump targeted college accreditors in an executive decree signed Wednesday which targets two accreditation agencies for investigation and suggests that others could completely lose federal recognition.

The order was one of the seven issued on Wednesday as Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days. Others have ordered the education department to enforce the law forcing colleges to disclose certain foreign gifts and contracts, aimed at supporting historically black colleges and universities and have described several policy changes for kindergarten schools to the 12th year. With the order of accreditation and the others, Trump and the managers of the White House argued that they would refocus the education system on meritocracy.

The Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, who was in the signing oval office, opened her follow -up declaration by praising the accreditation order and saying that this would bring attentive change for a long time and would create a competitive market.

The higher education accreditation system of the Americas is broken, she wrote. Instead of pushing schools to adopt a DEI division ideology, accreditors should focus on school assistance to improve graduate rates and graduate performance on the job market.

Some of the immediate public reactions of higher Ed Groups have criticized the order of accreditation, describing it as another attempt to put more power in the hands of the president and threaten academic freedom.

The accreditation of the Higher Education Council said that the Trumps directive would affect the value and independence of accreditation, while the American Association of University Professors said it would eliminate[e] educational decision -making of educators and reshaped[e] Higher education to adapt to an authoritarian political program.

Redesign of accreditation

SMIS for weeks, the accreditation prescription may have been the most expected of those signed on Wednesday, and it will probably have widespread ramifications while Trump seeks to examine and reform the system.

Historically, the accreditors have operated under the radar with little attention from the public, but in recent years, the conservatives have focused on agencies and their role in the holding of responsible colleges. (Accreditors have a lot of power, because universities must be accredited by an agency recognized by the federal government in order to access the federal aid to students.)

During his presidential campaign, Trump himself described his secret weapon of accreditation to reform and accused the accreditors of not ensuring that schools do not tear students and taxpayers.

The ordinance calls McMahon to suspend or terminate federal recognition of the accreditors in order to keep it responsible if it violates the federal law on civil rights, according to a white house information sheet. The executive decree specifically indicates that the obligation of institutions engages in illegal discrimination in the activity linked to accreditation under the cover of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives would be considered a violation of the law.

The order also distinguishes the American Bar Association, which accredits law schools, and the liaison committee on medical education, which accredits medical schools and orders the secretaries of the cabinet to investigate them. (The American Bar Association suspended the standards for its members in February, just like other accreditors.)

Beyond that, McMahon is responsible for realizing accreditation with principles focused on students. This could include recognition of new accreditors, prioritization of intellectual diversity among teachers and requiring high -quality and high value academic programs, although the information sheet does not say how it would be measured.

The secretary of the White House staff, Will Scharf, said at the event that the accreditors relied on the alarm ideology instead of merit and performance to accreditation universities. He did not provide proof for his complaints, but the information sheet quotes the national rate of first cycle of six years, which is 64%, as an example of the way in which the accreditors did not ensure quality.

The basic idea is to force accreditation to focus on merit and real results that these universities provide, as opposed to the way these universities have awakened, said SCHARF.

The Trump administration also wishes to rationalize the process to recognize the accreditors and so that the institutions change the agencies. Some states that have forced their public colleges to change their accreatively said that the Biden administration had made the process too heavy.

SCHARF said the order facilitates the education department to really look at this accreditation mess in a holistic way and, hopefully, make it much better.

Trump did not say much about the order or on the actions he hopes to see McMahon take then.

Application of foreign gifts

The president is not the first official of the government this year who sought to limit foreign influence on American colleges and universities.

The Chamber recently adopted a bill, known as the deterrent law, which would modify article 117 of the Higher Education Act in order to reduce the threshold for foreign gifts must be reported from $ 250,000 to $ 50,000. It would also be the disclosure of all donations from worrying countries, such as China and Russia, regardless of the amount. The legislation qualified in the Senate at the end of March following a vote 241169.

Representative Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican and Chairman of the Committee who presented the bill, praised Trump's action on Wednesday, saying that she underlines a republican commitment to promote transparency.

Foreign entities, such as the Chinese Communist Party, anonymously lead billions of dollars to the Institution of Higher Education of the Americas, illustrates these links to steal research, indoctrine the students and transform our schools at the top of the bridge in a new era of the Information War, Walberg wrote in a short statement after the order of Trump was signed. I am happy that the Trump administration understands the serious importance of this threat, and I can't wait to work with President Trump to protect our students and protect the integrity of the higher education system of the Americas.

Colleges comply with article 117 have been a key problem for Republicans over the years. House legislators have repeatedly criticized the efforts of Biden's administrations to enforce the law, but the former education secretary Miguel Cardona defended his agency actions. They also tried to pass the last session of the deterrent law, but it was blocked by the Democrats in the Senate.

The decree is broader than the deterrent law and does not do much to distinguish itself from the management of McMahon to work with the Attorney General and the heads of other departments, if necessary, and to reverse or cancel one of the actions of Bidens which allow higher education establishments to maintain an inappropriate secret.

No more support for HBCUs

Another order created at the White House, an initiative focused on historically black colleges and universities and revokes a Biden decree entitled Initiative of the White House on the progression of equity, excellence and economic opportunities within the framework of historically black colleges and universities.

During his first mandate, Trump moved an initiative of HBCU to the Department of Education at the White House as a largely symbolic gesture to show his support for black colleges. This initiative continued under Joe Biden, although it was returned to the Department of Education. Biden has also created initiatives focused on Hispanic operating institutions and tribal colleges. Trump ended these newly created initiatives during his first week in power.

The Executive Decree also created the Council of Presidents of HBCUs for the HBCU in the Department of Education, which already seems to exist. The panel met in January for the last time, according to a federal register notice.

SCHARF said that the prescription would guarantee that HBCUs are able to do their job as effectively and as effectively as possible.

