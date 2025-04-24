Politics
Playlist: These snowflakes F *** ING choose a melody for each of the 10 Prime Ministers of the UKS while they publish a new single No Sky for Rishi
The amazed judicial gammon is disturbing these fucking snowflakes with a characteristic, frank and hilarious history of childhood struggles to which former Rishi Sunak minister (do you remember him?). 'No sky for Rishi“ is a complete punk assault, laughing at the infamous interview in which the former billionaire Prime Minister tried to connect with a country going through a crisis in the cost of living by telling us that he had passed without Sky TV as a child – as you can imagine the heart of the nation for the poor little lawn. The song has an excellent unexpected touch on intro music The fresh prince of Bel Air And comes next to a video that refers to the cult Japanese horror film RingFilmed with a budget of 0. This is the first of the four versions planned for 2025, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for the more to come.
As they gave Sunak an air of theme, we thought it was just to extend the same courtesy to other inhabitants of 10 Downing Street, so here are these damn snowflakes with their PMS playlist:
Keir Starmer: Mclusky – To hell with good intentions
Lyrically, that has nothing to do with what we feel about the Trojan horse Tory Spbed which is Sir Kid Starver, but myself (Barreh) and Sam really like Mclusky, so we made this song, the title adapts however. Oh jerrreemmmyyyyyy !!!!
Rishi Sunak: Sleaford Mods – NUDGE IT
It was between that and the “common people”, “Nudge It” won while the lyrics on class tourism and stood out of a high height trying to look like a gangster summarizing the feeling that we had when Rishi said he had passed without having Sky television. My family had to rent our real television because we could not allow ourselves, we put 50Ps there to make it work. Go give up Rishi.
Liz Truss: Death Napalm – You suffer
No idea of what the lyrics are because there are only two words, but the song, at 4 seconds, lasts longer than Truss Stint as PM. Shes is still a fucking total button that is now associated with Farage to make the social media platform for Nazi speech. Fuck you too Lizzy.
Boris Johnson: Cocteau Twins – Fifty -five clown
It is the Cocteau twins so lyrically that it could be a song on Boris Johnson. The title is suitable because Boris is a clown who has mounted the voting of almost 50-50 on Brexit in number 10 and has everything fucks. He whipped the shit which allows Brexit a nonsense and never to have done it. We could also have used our own song Boris Johnson and the big red bullshit bus here, but the cocteau twins are better. A much better Elizabeth than the last.
Theresa May: Madness – Embarrassment
The title says everything, it was discomfort. From the middle class dance, walk on stage, to boys 'jobs and to girls' jobs and to stop frolicking in fields or shit on the way. What is that? Did she do anything as PM that nobody knows, maybe it was in the matrix.
David Cameron: Nine Inch Nails Piggy
We could have gone with March of the Pigs, but Piggy is a much sexier song and Ole Dave likes to romanticize livestock (allegedly for legal purposes). Dave can be fucked instead, leave the pigs in the barns or the houses if you have a pet.
Gordon Brown: Queen – Under pressure
I saw people say that Brown was the last decent prime minister that we had, which is really sad like 15 years ago, and he was PM at the time of a recession, therefore under pressure (plus his bowie and his queen) ousted after the libes do not vote with the conservatives who made the Tories Lib Dems in my book and never vote for them. Do not tell Gordon to go and kiss.
Tony Blair: Sex Pistols liar
Where is Tony weapons? See also a liar by Rollins Band but it is not on Spotify, so we went with the pistols. Britpop Wanker, will make you give Tony.
John Major: Fudge Tunnel Gray
Were in the territory of the place where we were too young to understand what was going on in politics, but although Major did not redeem itself as such, but had good points on the shit of Brexit some time ago, so is not quite the Boris clown. I always remember him as a gray puppet on the spitting image, which I was far too young to understand correctly at the time. So we went with the noisiest gray song that we could find. I don't know what the lyrics are talking about, but maybe they concern John Major.
Maggie Thatcher: My chemical romance – Dead!
Thatcher was a cat, and is probably still a cat in hell. We were going to go with Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, but this MCR song is the most glorious happy sound song about someone who died that we could think of, and you heard the news that you died?, No one had many people to say, I think they never liked you anyway. Thatcher can certainly go to fuck.
“ No Sky for Rishi '' released on April 24 as digital download via Bandage camp
These fucking snowflakes: Website / / Facebook / / Instagram
Paul Maps article
