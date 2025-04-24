The latest updates on Pahalgam's terrorist attack to the World Bank reducing the India growth rate, here are the best titles of the day.

Forces continue a massive man hunt for attackers

The Indian forces launched a massive man hunt to find the authors who pulled and killed at least 26 tourists in the picturesque the Bisaran valley near Pahalgam in the Kashmirs of the South of the Annant on April 22. This is one of the worst terrorist attacks against civilians in the Kashmir Valley for decades.

Tens of thousands of armed police officers and soldiers died in the region and have erected additional control points. They searched cars and, in some regions, summoned former activists to the police stations for interrogation, according to reports.

Many Jammu-et-Cachemire stores and businesses have closed to protest against murders.

Security agencies have also published sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the attack. The men, the three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, said officials. They had code names – Moosa, Yunus and Asif – and were involved in terrorism incidents in Poonch.

The authorities work on a plan to have a permanent deployment of the army forces and paramilitaries in the mountains overlooking the tourist destination of the Kashmir valley to avoid such attacks in the future. The officials told PTI that a realignment of the security forces was also required before the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath, which begins on July 3.

There is no security forces in the immediate vicinity of the meadows in the Bisaran valley which is surrounded by dense forests. The closest is a unit of the third battalion of the Rashtriya rifles in the army and a company from the 116th Battalion of the CRPF, the sources told PTI. Troops are needed to reach this place from their locations and bisaran is only accessible on foot or on horseback, they said.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that additional flights will be used from Srinagar to help tourists wishing to return from the Union territory the day after the Terrorist attack of Phalagamus. The government said the air tariffs on the road would be kept at reasonable levels. Up to 3,337 passengers stole Srinagar in 20 flights between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Indigo, Air India and Spicejet operate a total of seven additional flights in addition to their normal Srinagar programmed services.

PM Modi Chaises Committee of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security, Amit Shah in Visits Attack Site

The security cabinet committee met in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to the Prime Minister, the security cabinet committee includes the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman is on the way to the return of the United States after cutting his official visit.

Prime Minister Modi interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned early Wednesday. He held a meeting at the airport shortly after his arrival and discussed the attack with Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Foreign Minister Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, visited the site of the terrorist attack and interacted with the army and the senior police officers.

He received a briefing from security officials. The Minister of the Interior was informed of the sequence of events and possible ways that the terrorists borrowed to reach the popular tourist place, surrounded by thick pine forests, reported PTI.

High officers, including the Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat and the Lieutenant-General of Armys 15 Corps, were present on the site, about 110 km from Srinagar. He also took an aerial view of the area.

Earlier, the Minister of the Interior attended a ceremony for laying crowns for the victims of the terrorist attack in the police 'control room in Srinagar where he said that the country would not bend over terror and that the managers of the murders will not be spared. He visited the government of the Medical College Hospital in Annant and met some of the injured who are admitted to it.

The Minister of the Interior was accompanied by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and the Minister of Chief Omar Abdullah.

The security forces launched a cord and research operation in the Kulgam Tangmarg region following information on the presence of ultras there. A meeting broke out after the terrorists opened fire on security personnel, officials said.

So far, no victim has been reported in the fire exchange at the time of registration.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed while an infiltration offer was thwarted along the control line in Baramulla. The security forces are on alert after a terrorist attack from yesterday.

India, American trade speaks to be in Washington from today

Indian and American officials will start deliberations on the bilateral trade agreement offered in Washington from today.

The United States has said that the Pact with India will help open new markets for American products and create new opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.

US vice-president JD VANCE, who is visiting four days in India, said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made progress in commercial negotiations during their discussions on Monday, and confirmed that the two parties had finalized the mandate of commercial negotiation an essential step towards setting up the road card for the final agreement.

Reference terms cover approximately 19 chapters, such as prices, non -tariff barriers and customs facilitation.

An official said that these talks would lead to the official launch of negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The Indias chief negotiator, additional secretary of the Rajesh Agrawal trade department, heads the team for the first talks in person between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Vance, accompanied by his family, visited the emblematic Taj Mahal in Agra today. He was received by the chief minister of the UP Yogi Adityanath. During his first day of visit, Vance held a meeting with Modi where the two discussed the means of increasing cooperation in terms of energy, defense and strategic technologies. The family will leave India on April 24.

The body of Pope Francis was transferred to the Saint Peters basilica for 3 days of public viewing

The body of Pope Francis was transferred from the Vatican hotel where he lived at the Saint Peters basilica, escorted by a procession of solemn cardinals and Swiss guards through the same pizza where the pontiff had welcomed the faithful of his Popemobile a few days before.

The wearers transported the simple wooden coffin on their shoulders through the doors of the Vaorica, on the Place Saint-Peters and in the basilica, the cardinals in their scarlet breaks, the bishops in their purple dresses and the Swiss guards in their golden and blue uniforms which treat slowly.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who temporarily directs the Vatican until a new pope is elected, led the procession, with incense clouds preceding him while the church choir chanted the litany of the Hymn of the Saints.

The three days of public viewing in the basilica will allow ordinary Catholics to cry the 88 -year -old Pope, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke. The basilica would be maintained open until midnight to accommodate the crowd and the mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m., when Francis Casket is closed and sealed.

Several heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of the popes which take place on Saturday in Saint Peters.

Francis Death and Funeral inaugurated a transition period carefully orchestrated in the Catholic Church of 1.4 billion. The cardinals will come together and enter a conclave, which is a secret ritual vote in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new Pope. There are 135 cardinals under the age of 80 and eligible to vote in the conclave, and the new pontiff will probably come from their ranks. The conclave should not start before May 5.

The World Bank lowers India growth forecasts

The World Bank lowered India growth forecasts for the current tax assessment of 4 percentage points to 6.3% in the context of global economic weakness and policies' uncertainty.

In its previous estimate, the World Bank had planned India growth at 6.7% for the year 2025-26.

In India, the growth in fiscal year 24-25 has disappointed due to the slower growth in private investments and public capital expenses that did not meet the government's objectives, the World Bank said in its regional prospects twice paragraph.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund also lowered India GDP forecasts for the current financial year to 6.2% compared to its January 6.5% estimates.