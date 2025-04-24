Trump hooks new works of art featuring in the White House





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, puts his touch to the White House with new masts, new works of art, overhaul of the oval office decor and perhaps covering the lawn in Roseraie.

Trump, a former real estate and hotel promoter, said on Wednesday that he added two beautiful males to the field to pilot the American flag in about a week.

The republican president recently hung new works of art presenting himself, including a rendering of him with his fist raised after an assassination of recent years in Pennsylvania. He redecorated the oval office by adding portraits of all his predecessors, a wall copy of the declaration of independence which is protected by dark curtains and many golden accents.

Trump also spoke of paving on the lawn in the pink of the Kennedy era.

He even pointed out on the grass on Wednesday, telling journalists that he remembered a recent event where the grass was very wet and that it was very difficult for people to stand on the grass. They have all the ruined shoes.

All families have granted the privilege of living in the White House, try to find ways to leave their brand on the property, and Trump is not different.

Towards the end of his first mandate, he and first lady Melania Trump unveiled a renovated tennis court and a new pavilion on the southern reasons. The vegetable garden Michelle Obamas still produces.

But Trump is a real estate developer at heart and is still looking to improve the White House, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

New flag poles

Earlier Wednesday, Trump made an impromptu walk outside the fence of Pennsylvania avenue fence with leader Dale Haney and other staff members. Asked what he was doing, Trump said he was extending a location for a mast.

He told journalists thereafter that he installed two beautiful masts on the ground because they needed masts for 200 years. He said the posts would be paid by Trump and could be installed next week.

The American and Pow / Mia flags fly every day on the roof of the White House. Trump made them lower on Monday after the death of Pope Francis.

Oval office redesign

Trump has embarked on his inaugural speech to preside over a golden age in America. But he seems to have inaugurated him first in an oval office which he redecorated by adding golden accents to the fireplace, door arcs, walls and other areas of the room. He did not go unnoticed.

I must really say that the oval office has never been better, said Paul Atkins on Tuesday, the new president of the Securities and Exchange Commission, after his ceremonial performance. We could really describe it as a sparkling, and I heard stories about it. It's true. It is the contact of a confident president, leading with optimism towards an American golden age.

Each president adjusts the office decor to their liking, often with new furniture, carpets, drapery and other articles. Some rental decorators. Former President Joe Biden made one of his brothers heard.

Trump seems to have directed the process itself.

I did Trump Touches at the Oval Office, he told the Ohio championship football team when he invited them to a tour after welcoming players and coaches last week. It's a little more pleasant than before, I think.

New art trump

Earlier this month, Trump hung a portrait representing a moment after the last attempted assassination of summers, thus hitting the official portrait of former President Barack Obama on another wall in the home.

The new painting was given by Andrew Pollock, who lost his daughter Meadow during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida.

Another image of Trump is now hung on the ground floor between the official portraits of the old first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Revealed in an article on social networks by the representative of the first year Jimmy Patronis, a Republican from Florida, the image of Trump presents the red, the white and the blue of an American flag superimposed to the presidents at the head of the presidents on a black background.

Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the image was real.

Pink

Trump also wants to pave on the lawn in the famous Roser Jardin, which was created during the administration of John F. Kennedy after being inspired by gardens he saw during a 1961 state visit to France.

The presidents have long used space for everything, great announcements to the Thanksgiving turkey ceremonies.

He shared his plan with the host of Fox News Channel Laura Ingraham while he showed him the oval office while recording an interview in March. The Rose Garden is just outside and Trump complained that the lawn was always wet and disturbed women with high heels.

The right grass does not work, Trump told Ingraham, adding that he would be covered with magnificent stone.

Ingraham asked if the roses would remain. Trump said they would do it.

It is a pink. All this remains, he said, explaining that only the lawn would be affected. I think it's going to be beautiful. I think it's going to be more beautiful.

The paving on the lawn would mark the second youth cure of space under Trump.

In 2020, Melania Trump announced an update of the garden, the most visually striking change being the addition of a 3 -foot limestone walking track (0.91 meters) bordering the central lawn. Less notable changes included improved drainage and infrastructure and accessibility for people with disabilities. Audiovisual and distribution fixes have also been made.

