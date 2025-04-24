The High Security Committee met at the PM Modi residence to discuss Pahalgam's attack







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet's Security Committee or CCS to discuss the shocking terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire which cost 26 lives and formulates India's response. The Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, has already warned the warning that there will be reprisals, which will be appropriate and rapid. The Minister of the Union, Amit Shah, who was in Srinagar earlier during the day, reached the place after landing in Delhi. The Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar, also attended the meeting. Like yesterday, Doval informed the Prime Minister of the situation on the ground. Yesterday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at the Baisaran meadow – a tourist hotspot near the Pahalgam of Kashmir – had opened fire. They questioned the tourists about their religion, then shot down the men to the head. Twenty -six people – tourists from 14 states and two foreign nationals – were killed in what was the deadliest attack in the Kashmir valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The resistance front (TRF), a terrorist group considered as an indirect indicator of Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taiba, claimed the responsibility of the attack, which sent shock waves across the country. Earlier in the day, the Minister of Defense issued a strong warning. Without naming Pakistan, he said: “I assure people that the government of India will take every necessary and appropriate step. And we will not only those who have made this incident, we will also tend to those who, seated behind the scenes, conspired to commit such harmful acts on India's soil”. Prime Minister Modi, who interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia and was back in Delhi this morning, sentenced the attack and swore to assert the culprits. In an emotional post on X last night, Mr. Modi said: “People behind this odious act will not be spared … Their diabolical program will never succeed. Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable …” Earlier, after two main terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, India had retaliated, performing a surgical strike and air strikes on the terrorist camps on the other side of the control line. Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs frequently refer to India's response. Mr. Jaishankar said that the government had clearly indicated that “if you come to do something here, you could be through the loc, you could be through the international border – we will always come to bring you to it”.



