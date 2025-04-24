Trump envisages a certain exemption for car manufacturers





People work on the production chain for car parts at a car manufacturer in Qingdao in Shandong province in eastern China on Saturday March 1, 2025.

Yu fangping | China characteristic | Future publishing | Getty images

President Donald Trump is considering exemptions for car manufacturers of certain prices announced by his administration, the White House confirmed on Wednesday in Eamon Javers in CNBC.

Confirmation follows a Financial Times report that Trump plans to exempt car automobile parts on imports from China that Trump has imposed to counter fentanyl production as well as samples on steel and aluminum.

The exemption would be distinct from 25% of prices on imported vehicles as well as prices of 25% on imported automotive parts which should take effect by May 3, reported the FT.

The actions of many car manufacturers and suppliers were slightly higher on Wednesday in the trade after working hours.

Trump would have said that a 25% rate of cars imported from Canada in the United States on Wednesday, Trump said on Wednesday.

“When I put prices in Canada, they pay 25% but it could increase, in terms of cars,” Trump told journalists at the Oval Office. “All we do is that we say:” We don't want your cars, in all respect, we really want to make our own cars. “”

Car manufacturers and car policies have put pressure on Trump for a certain relief on prices, which has stacked the automotive industry.

Trump exempted cars from his so-called “reciprocal” geographic rates which would put high rights on imports from dozens of countries. But the automotive industry is still faced with 25% of steel and aluminum samples as well as a 25% rate on all vehicles imported in the United States

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

Automobile actions

The price on the automotive parts set for May 3 would be added to these other tasks.

Any exemption or “counting” of these different rates would be welcomed by car leaders. In particular, the prices to come on automotive parts have officials of the industry concerned with composition costs.

This week, six of the main policy groups representing the US industrial industrial automobile joined Forcisesto Lobby of the Trump administration against the implementation of upcoming prices on automotive parts.

“President Trump indicated an opening to the reconsideration of 25% prices of the administration on imported automotive parts similar to the recently approved price reduction for consumer electronics and semiconductors. This would be a positive development and welcome relief”, the groups have put into letter to Trump officials.

Groups representing franchiseed dealers, suppliers and almost all major car manufacturers have declared that future direct debits could compromise American automobile production and that many car suppliers were already “in distress” and would not be able to afford additional cost increases, which causes broader industry problems.

The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, echoing the concerns of other executives, said on Wednesday that the car manufacturer needed clarity and coherent regulations to better compete.

“First of all, I need clarity, then I need consistency,” said Barra at the top of the world economy in Semaor. “To make these investments and be good guards of the capital of our owner, I must understand what is the policy.”

Barra said GM has made changes in response to the development of commercial policy, but does not plan to bring “significant changes” until there is clarity on American regulations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/23/trump-considering-exemption-for-automakers-on-some-tariffs-white-house-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos