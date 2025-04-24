Prince Louis shows the missing front teeth in a new photo to mark the seventh birthday





The Prince and the Princess of Wales celebrated the seventh anniversary of Prince Louiss by publishing a new photo of their youngest son. Louis is represented sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the image published on the social media accounts of William and Kate. He was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very happy 7th anniversary!” Followed by an emoji cake. The photo was taken earlier this month by Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family passed Easter. The young prince is dressed in an open -collar tile shirt, a dark green sweater and blue jeans, with the backdrop of the woods showing a hyacinth carpet. The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, republishing the image and adding “happy birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon emojis and celebrations. Louis, who is known for his cheeky puffy on the balcony of the palace, is fourth online at the throne. He was born on St George's Day, on April 23, in 2018, at the Lindo private wing from St Mary Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8 LB 7 OZ. Posted: 04/23/2025 by radio

