Trump's same room, which had enhanced, increases after the offer of dinner with the president





The corner of President Trump, who had dropped 88% compared to his last summit, obtained a boost on Wednesday after his website invited the 220 best holders of the digital token to an “intimate private dinner” with the president.

After the publication of the dinner offer on the same $ $ Trump website and the X account, the value of the same increased up to $ 5.32, or 58%, to $ 14.32 on Wednesday afternoon. This gain only partially erased the drop in the value of the memes piece, which reached a peak of $ 75.35 on January 19 the day before Mr. Trump's inauguration.

The dinner offer promises Trump's investors of Trump the opportunity to “hear the close -up, President Trump, the future of the crypto!” Trump, who has promised to transform the United States into the world capital of cryptocurrency, also pushed his own companies into the field of digital products, emitting all of NFTS presented as “Trump Digital Trading Cards” to a cryptocurrency platform called World Liberty Final.

CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC by holding 80% of the parts even, according to the Trump Coin website. Fight Fight Fight is a LLC Delaware, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The White House and the Trump organization immediately responded to a request for comments on the promotion.

Invitations to the dinner event with Trump will only be offered to those who have the most parts even $ Trump, according to the website. The 25 best holders will get an “exclusive reception before dinner with your favorite president!” The dinner marketing website said.

“Our ranking is updated every hour in real time. Your number of $ Trump pieces is putting you in the running. The competition is fierce. Clean $ Trump – or look from the key line,” the Marketing The Coin website.

The classification will be determined by the average assets of owners from $ Trump from April 23 to May 12, according to the website. “The more you have $ Trump – the longer you hold it – the higher your ranking,” he said.

The dinner will take place on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, according to the site.

The offer quickly attracts

The same currencies, which have no economic or transactional value, are cryptocurrencies linked to celebrities or internet trends, such as Dogecoin, which was inspired by the image of a Shiba Inu dog. Elon Musk has appointed his federal cost reduction group, the government ministry, or DOGE, after the token.

Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, made their debut on pieces of memes a few days before its inauguration, although the two tokens have lost much of their value since their beginnings. The $ Melania's part is now sold about 49 cents each, against a peak of $ 13.76 on January 20.

The promotion of the presidential dinner aroused criticism of the legislators and anti-corruption groups. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat in Connecticut, on social networks, paraded the offer as “the most corrupted thing frightened by a president”.

Tony Carrk, American executive director of manager. US, a defense group for non -supporter defenders focused on business and government ethics, said in a statement that Mr. Trump “invites investors openly to have a tender war on who could buy the most access to him while he laughs to the bank.”

More CBS News

Loves picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate editor of CBS Moneywatch, where she covers commercial and personal finances. Previously, she worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media, including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-coin-dinner-with-president-meme-coin-price/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos