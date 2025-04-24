“Unscontrolled emergency”: Congress, RJD targets PM Modi on the Bihar visit following Pahalgam's terrorist attack, calls into question timing | India News





Back photo New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the Bihar for the inauguration of development projects and participation in an electoral rally aroused strong criticism from Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in particular in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

By questioning the time of the Prime Minister's visit, the Bihar Congress stressed on X that, even if Rahul Gandhi cut his American trip to return to Delhi after the attack, the PM proceeded to his campaign plans despite the fact that the nation is in mourning.

“The head of the opposition Rahul Gandhi interrupted his American trip and returned to Delhi. Meanwhile, Modi Ji will hold an electoral rally at the Bihar today! The nation is in mourning, but the Prime Minister campaigns!” Said the Bihar Congress in an article on X.

RJD also took a JIBE at PM Modi and allegedly alleged that the state administration puts pressure on local officials and representatives to ensure the frequentation of crowds during the event.

“The logs of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack have not yet been enlightened, but the Prime Minister of the country will come to Bihar tomorrow to campaign and pronounce speeches because Bihar takes the elections this year. The members, the members of the committee and the Mukhiyas gather and bring crowds.

“This is an unspoken emergency. Money in poor states is wasted on political programs,” he added.

The Prime Minister should inaugurate and secular of foundation stones for development projects of a value of RS 13,480 crosses and address a rally in Madhubani on the day of the Panchayati Raj.

The Prime Minister's bihar's visit intervenes in the wake of the fatal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire which made 28 lives. Following the attack, the Prime Minister had interrupted his two -day visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to New Delhi. In the middle of climbing the crisis, Prime Minister Modi also jumped an official dinner organized that evening. Originally to return to India on Wednesday evening, his plans were adjusted in response to the progress events.

Meanwhile, JDU's leaders have chosen to skip the meeting of all the parties in Delhi concerning Pahalgam's terrorist attack, citing their commitment to the Prime Minister's program in Madhubani.

“All the best JDU leaders are engaged in the Prime Minister's program in the Madhubani district today, so we are unable to attend the Multipartite meeting. Whatever the decision taken at the meeting, JDU will be held with the government's decision and will support the government in the interest of the country,” said JDU, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The Center will inform leaders of various political parties on Pahalgam's terrorist attack and will hear their opinions during the meeting.

On Wednesday, India announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support for cross -border terrorism, declaring that the 1960s water treaty will be held in suspense and that the control station integrated into Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

The attack, led by terrorists at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike during which 40 Jawans CRPF were killed. The attack was one of the greatest terrorist attacks in the region after the repeal of article 370 in 2019.

