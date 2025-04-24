



Donald Trump has signed decrees to target American universities while his administration seeks to reshape higher education establishments and to repress the efforts of diversity and inclusion.

Actions deal with foreign donations to universities as well as the accreditation of colleges, which the president called for his secret weapon to upset American universities.

Trump also targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while giving the slightest index that the United States would officially recognize the Crimean Russia crisis in any peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump continues to attack against universities

The Trump administration continued its total assault against American universities on Wednesday while the president signed executive decrees repressing college accreditation and foreign gifts.

While reading orders to Donald Trump, the secretary of the White House staff, Will Scharf, said that third -party groups that accredited universities have relied on the awakened ideology rather than merit.

We should look at those who have a real merit to enter, and we must look more carefully at the universities that do not apply that, Linda McMahon, secretary of education, added during the signing of the oval office.

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of endangering the imminent peace agreement

Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of endangering what he claimed to be an imminent peace agreement to put an end to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that the United States would be ready to officially recognize the Crimean Russia crisis in the context of any agreement.

No one asks Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, wrote Trump, implying that the United States was ready to do so. If he wants to Crime, why did they not be fought for that eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn?

The States continue to stop prevailing on the crazy pricing policy

A dozen states have continued the Trump administration to stop its pricing policy, saying that it is illegal and brought chaos to the American economy.

The Attorney General of Arizonas, Kris Mayes, described the Trumps pricing regime of Fou and said that it was not only economically reckless that he was illegal.

American Peace Plan for the Russian-Ukraine War emerges

The contours of the final proposal for the peace of white houses to arrest the Russian invasion of Ukraine have become at the center of proposals to freeze the front lines in exchange for terms that criticisms called on Russian interests in the three -year conflict.

Stock markets climb while Trump returns

The stock markets increased worldwide after Donald Trump said his prices on China would decrease considerably and that he had no intention of dismissing the president of the American central bank, Jay Powell.

Dick Durbin withdraws from the American Senate

The Dick Durbin, the second highest rank, Dick Durbin, announced that he would not ask for his re -election in 2026, ending a career in the Senate which extends over almost three decades. In a video declaration published online, Durbin said: I really love being a American senator, but in my heart, I know it's time to pass the torch.

The fears grow up that leaks make the Egseth Top Espionage target

While more develops on the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, and his repeated disclosure of sensitive military intelligence in group -guaranteed signal group cats, there are growing concerns that his behavior weakened the Pentagon in the eyes of his foreign opponents and made him and his entourage a higher espionage target.

The judge accuses the White House in bad faith in the Brego Garca case

The Federal Court which ended up in a battle presented with the executive branch during the summary abolition of the Salvadoran Kilmar Brego Garca despite a previous order against the expulsion now accused the Trump administration in bad faith in the case.

Trump establishes the NOAA on the non-science trajectory, warn workers

The Trump administration rejected one of the best scientific agencies in American federal governments on a non-science trajectory that threatens to derail decades of research and leave the United States with air that is not breathable and water that is not drinkable, workers say.

