China and Azerbaijan agree on a visa -free diet during Aliyev's visit to Beijing

On Wednesday, the president of Azerbaijani, Ilham Aliyev, met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a state visit to China that started the day before. During the visit, the two leaders agreed to start a bilateral regime without visa among other new forms of cooperation, but no specificity was provided on the details of the new regime.

Aliyev arrived in Beijing with a large fanfare and an inscription of his Chinese hosts. He also brought his family, including his grandchildren, traveling.

The second day of Aliyev's visit, the two leaders signed an 18 -point agreement on the creation of a complete strategic partnership between the two countries.

Among the points of the agreement, there was the assertion that Azerbaijan resists Chinese politics.

According to the joint declaration, the Azerbaijani government reiterated that there is only one China around the world, that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and that the government of [Beijing] is the only legitimate government representing all of China.

Azerbaijan firmly opposes any form of independence from Taiwan and supports the Chinese government to achieve the country's reunification.