In the midst of current global disorders, small media like ours could be the first to close. Help us withdraw subsidies and become the first information site funded by the reader in the Caucasus, and continue to tell the stories that count. Become a member On Wednesday, the president of Azerbaijani, Ilham Aliyev, met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a state visit to China that started the day before. During the visit, the two leaders agreed to start a bilateral regime without visa among other new forms of cooperation, but no specificity was provided on the details of the new regime. Aliyev arrived in Beijing with a large fanfare and an inscription of his Chinese hosts. He also brought his family, including his grandchildren, traveling. The second day of Aliyev's visit, the two leaders signed an 18 -point agreement on the creation of a complete strategic partnership between the two countries. Among the points of the agreement, there was the assertion that Azerbaijan resists Chinese politics. According to the joint declaration, the Azerbaijani government reiterated that there is only one China around the world, that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and that the government of [Beijing] is the only legitimate government representing all of China. Azerbaijan firmly opposes any form of independence from Taiwan and supports the Chinese government to achieve the country's reunification. Aliyev and Xi have also agreed to improve the alignment of the Belt and Road initiative with the Azerbaijan national development strategies The “rebirth of the silk road” and the 2030 socio-economic development strategy. On April 22, 2025, the flags of China and Azerbaijan were hung on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: VCG The joint declaration has described increased cooperation in a number of areas, including petrochemicals, metallurgy, textile industry, pharmaceutical products and machine construction equipment, as well as improving favorable conditions for road transport between Azerbaijan and China. We did not know which way the language concerned. The parties agreed to continue the exchanges of mutual students through various channels, in particular by supporting the development of Confucius institutes in Azerbaijan and by promoting the teaching of Azerbaijanis and Chinese languages ​​in educational establishments. Before his visit to Beijing, Aliyev gave a long interview to XinhuaChinas State News Agency, discussing the links between Azerbaijan and China. During the interview, Aliyev praised the commercial volume between his country and China, and said that Azerbaijan was the second country after China to have invested the most in the Belt and Road initiative. The official visit to Beijing was also preceded by the Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchaos in Azerbaijan. Lius Visit was followed by reports, both by the Russian State news agency Sputnik And the Azerbaijanic pro-government media, which the Chinese minister said that Chinese companies would participate in the construction of the Zangezur corridor a request for Bakou for the control of a field of land through Armenia to connect Azerbaijan Continental to its exclave in Nakhchivan. Chinas instructs the Daffaries in Armenia, Chen Ming, refuted relations to the Armenian media on the same day. Aliyev praises links with China before visiting Beijing In an interview with the Chinese media, the Azerbaijani president praised trade and investment links between his country and China.

