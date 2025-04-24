“ Will chase them at the ends of the land '': the great warning of the PM Modi to donors after Pahalgam





A few days after the murders of Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear message that those who led this attack and their donors will be punished beyond their imagination. He also sent a message to the world that the indeed will chase terrorists and their contributors and punished them. Speaking in Madhubani du Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today, on the soil of the Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them at the ends of the earth. All the efforts will never be made by justice.” “The whole nation is one in this determination. All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the inhabitants of various countries and their leaders with us,” said the Prime Minister. Modi said that this attack had not been on unarmed tourists: “The enemies of the country dared to attack the faith of India.” “I mean in very clear terms that the terrorists who led this attack and those who conspired for this attack will receive a greater punishment than they can imagine,” he said, adding that now time had been destroyed to destroy the small land that the terrorists have left. The Prime Minister said that the whole nation was saddened by the brutality with which the terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam. The whole nation, he added, stands with all the families affected in their sorrow. “In this terrorist attack, someone lost their son, someone lost their brother and someone lost their spouse. Some of them spoke of Bengali, some spoke of Kannada, some were Marathi, some were Odiya, some were Gujarati, some came from Bihar. Today, from Kargil to Kanyakumari, our grievy and anger are the same.”

