Donald Trump threatens to re -implicate reciprocal rates in a few weeks reopens the economic uncertainty of American policy | US News





Trump reopens the uncertainty of the price with threatening to re -implicate the reciprocal rates in a few weeks

Donald Trump again caused an economic uncertainty because he declared that his administration would repimulate the prices he had taken a break on April 9 in the next two weeks, where the countries had not concluded an agreement with the United States.

Speaking at the White House, the American president said at the end, I think what was going to happen was, was going to have good deals, and by the way, if we have no problem with a business or a country, would define the price. I would say in the next two weeks, wouldn't you say? I think yes. Over the next two, three weeks.

On April 9, Trump had interrupted the majority of the prices he had brought back on almost all international American trade partners. Its most recent statement leaves importers and exporters who are not clear if at the end of next month, they will pay Trumps New Baseline 10% Price, the price that was set on April 9, or a completely new figure.

Until now, several key parts of the world economy have resisted the pressure of the Trump administration to, as JD Vance said by speaking in India earlier this week, rebalances international trade.

The European Union said that it had no intention to modify its rules on the value added a tax imposed on goods specific to the point of sale in the EU countries or on agricultural subsidies. China has not shown no signs of section under Trump's decision to try to impose a 145% rate on most of the goods from there.

On Wednesday, a Chinese official said that the United States should stop threatening and singing China and requesting a dialogue according to equality, respect and mutual benefits. Continue to request an agreement while exerting extreme pressure is not the right way to manage China and simply not work.

Key events

Lauren Almeida

Lauren Almeida is a Guardian sales journalist

The value of Donald Trumps even Coin jumped more than 50% on Wednesday after his official website said that the 220 coins are invited to a private gala dinner with the president on May 22.

The 25 best holders of the medal will also obtain an ultra-exclusive VIP reception with the president, as well as a special visit, said the website.

Despite the sharp increase, the price of the presidents medal is still well below the peak, it hit shortly before its inauguration in January, when it climbed from about $ 6 to $ 75. The launch of coins for Trump and his wife, Melania, prompted experts to accuse the pair of shameful conflicts of interest.

While Donald prevails over a 100-day approach in the office, Human Rights Watch has published a list of what she describes as 100 harmful actions taken by the administration, in what she calls an implacable barrage of actions that violate, threaten or undermine human rights of people in the United States and abroad

Tanya Greene, director of the American program, said that in just 100 days, the Trump administration has inflicted enormous human rights damage in the United States and the world. We are deeply concerned about the fact that these attacks on fundamental freedoms will continue tirelessly.

Human Rights Watch said that his prejudice compilation of the first 100 days of the Trump administration included attacks on freedom of expression, the rights of asylum seekers and immigrants, health, environment and social protections, education, foreign aid and humanitarian aid, and the rule of law.

Human Rights Watch is an international NGO based in New York which leads research and advocacy on human rights.

Donald Trump will mark his first 100 days in power next week with a rally in Michigan, his first since his return to the White House, announced the press secretary Karoline Leavitt on social networks.

The rally will take place in the county of Macomb one day before prevailing on the 100th day of power.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accused US President Donald Trump of launching the US economy in troubles and promised to try to protect people from the worst consequences.

Presenting his annual speech on the state of the state, Associated Press reports that the man who had hoped to be vice-president in an administration of Kamala Harris said:

The President of the United States has chosen! To throw our economy into troubles. Global markets pass by the collapse. Companies in this country and here in Minnesota are already dismissing employees by thousands. Workers pay more for basic goods. And if you haven't checked your 401 (K) lately, don't. As a governor, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect minnesotans from the injury and continue to provide a shelter from the Minnesotans storm.

Reuters reports that in his regular daily briefing, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said that China and the United States had not organized consultations or negotiations on prices.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he could take between two and three years to restore normal trade with China, following reports that on Tuesday, he told a private investment conference that a trade war with China was not durable.

Bessent was credited in certain circles for having forced Donald Trump to go back against the reaction of the market. In an analysis article for the Wall Street Journal during the night, Meritith McGraw and Brian Schwartz have written that so far, the only force that has reliably encouraged [Trump] Return is Wall Street. They said:

The President and the Officials of the White House argue that half-tours are part of a long-term plan to force allies and opponents to conclude trade agreements with the United States. And they point out that Trump remains determined to follow his commitment to reset world trade.

Current and former advisers said he was looking closely at the markets, and as a passionate media consumer, I cannot avoid the high and low -dramatic stockings that have been displayed on television screens and on the first page for weeks.

But prevails over the double objectives of driving market gains and the reshaping of American manufacturing through rigorous prices is sometimes in disagreement.

welcome and Opening summary

Welcome to the Guardians in the process of covering American policy and the second administration Donald Trump. Here are the big titles

Trump again frightened companies with his Yo-Yo pricing plans, saying to the White House that if we do not have an agreement with a company or a country, would define the price in the next two, three weeks

On Wednesday, a dozen American State continued the Trump administration before the American Court of International Trade in New York to stop its pricing policy, saying that it is illegal and brought chaos to the American economy

Trump signed decrees on Wednesday targeting universities while his administration seeks to reshape higher education institutions and continue to repress the efforts of diversity and inclusion

Trump again attacked Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to accept the peace conditions which, according to Ukraine, constitute a surrender to Russia. Trump said Zelenskyys' position, refusing to constantly concede Crimea to his nuclear weapons neighbor, Russia, who invaded her in 2014, was very detrimental to peace negotiations

