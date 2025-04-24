



President Donald Trump prefers the old controversial name for Washington commanders, he told journalists on Tuesday evening.

Virginia conservative radio host John Fredericks has asked the president if an agreement for a new commanding stadium on the RFK stadium site on federal land whose government has given DC control is subject to the restoration of the old names, which many consider racist. Although Trump's response did not concern the stadium agreement, he shared his preference for the old name of the team.

The Indian population is a large part of this country, great heritage, said Trump.

President Donald Trump weighed in professional sports teams such as Washington commanders and Cleveland guards who change their names.

He spoke of other teams with names derived from the Amerindians, such as the Chiefs of Kansas City, and another which changed its name from the Major Baseball Cleveland Guardians.

When you return to the Indians, they told us that they did not know why these names are removed, Trump said.

The president also suggested that these changes of insult names in the Amerindians.

The Washington professional football team is about to change its name, which Jim Vance de News4 called for seven years ago.

I think it's degrading for the Indian population, and it's a large population, said Trump. And they love when they are called by various names. Now, Washington, the Redskins, maybe it's a little different, a little different, but I can tell you that I spoke to the Indian heritage and that they like this name and they love this team. And I think it's a lot, I think it's a name superior to what they have at the moment. He had an inheritance behind that; There was something special.

The criticisms asked the former owner of the Dan Snyder commanders to change the name for years, saying that he was offensive for the Amerindians. Snyder said that he would never change the name, but after pressure from the public and the main sponsors of the team such as Fedex and Nike, the team announced an “in -depth review” on the team's name and logo in July 2020. Ten days later, the team announced that it would retire the name.

The team played the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a Washington football team. Then in February 2022, the team revealed its new name and its new logo.

Current owner Josh Harris inherited the Commanders brand when the ownership group he led bought the team from Snyder in 2023.

Neither the office of mayor Muriel Bowsers nor the team commented on Trumps' comments.

Harris previously said that there would be no name change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/sports/washington-commanders/its-a-superior-name-trump-prefers-commanders-controversial-former-name/3898354/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos