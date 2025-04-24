PM Narendra Modi on Pahalgam's attack: India will identify, trace and punish all terrorists | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra modified issued a severe warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Thursday, declaring that India will relentlessly pursue all terrorists and their donors. Speaking of Bihar, the Prime Minister said that the Nation was united in his determination to guarantee that justice is done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expressed during the national program of the Panchayati Raj day, in the Madhubani district, Bihar. (PMO) Today, on the soil of the Bihar, I tell the whole world that India identifies, will trace and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a strongly declaration by motor, a few days after the murderous attack in Jammu and the cashmere pahalgam which cost the lives of 26 lives, including tourists and security staff. He stressed that the spirit of India cannot be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All efforts will be made to ensure justice. The whole nation is one in this resolution, said the Prime Minister in Madhubani of Bihar. Narendra Modi has also observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the terrorist attack. “Let us all land together in this moment of sorrow and observe a one -minute silence. I urge everyone to observe the silence for a few minutes to pay tribute to the family members that we lost during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22,” said Modi, addressing the public to the national day of Panchayati Raj. He also sang “Om Shanti” Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar sentenced Pahalgam's terrorist attack and said the whole country was united in the fight against terrorism. “Two days ago, a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam of J&K, which cost the lives of several people … It is a very sad incident, and we condemn this act. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims, and we hold strong with them … The whole nation is against terrorism, and I thank the PM Modi for that,” said Kumar Nitsish. After Pahalgam's terrorist attack, where the terrorists killed 26 people, the center called for a meeting of all in Parliament at 6 p.m., where they would discuss all aspects of security and the consequences of the attack. According to sources, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, will chair the meeting of all the parties in Parliament.

