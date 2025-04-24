



President Donald Trump said in an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the United States does not force Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian, following reports that an American peace plan officially recognizes the illegal Moscie of Crimea.

“No one asks (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, but if he wants to be crime, why did they not fight for that eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn?” Trump wrote on April 23.

Trump's remarks occur one day after President Volodymyr Zelensky has reaffirmed that Ukraine would never legally recognize Russia control over Crimea.

“There is nothing to say. This violates our constitution. It is our territory, the territory of the inhabitants of Ukraine,” said Zelensky during a briefing in kyiv on April 22.

In response, Trump described Zelensky's position “harmful to peace negotiations with Russia”, saying that Crimea “was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion”.

The assertion that Crimea was taken without force is false. During the annexation of Russia in 2014, the Russian troops armed in unmarked uniforms seized the buildings of the Ukrainian government, the military facilities and the blocked bases.

At least one Ukrainian soldier was killed and dozens have been detained or attacked. The operation, largely condemned by the international community, has violated international law.

Trump also argued that “even before the annexation of Crimea, the main Russian underwater bases” were present there, and accused Zelensky of having ignited the tensions of rhetoric which complicates peace efforts.

“He may have peace, or he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country,” wrote Trump. “I have nothing to do with Russia, but I have a lot to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers for a week, who die for no reason.”

Despite his frustration concerning Russia's refusal to defuse war, the American president has so far avoided imposing any major sanction or taking punitive measures against Moscow for his invasion.

While Trump seemed to supervise the proposal as something that Ukraine could reject, he did not in particular denote that the United States could go ahead with the official recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory, which Russia has been wanting for years.

Recognition of the annexation would contradict a decade of American bipartite policy and a resolution of the 2014 United Nations General Assembly, in which 100 Member States declared the illegal crisis.

On April 22, Refat Chubarov, president of the Mejlis, the representative organization of the Tatar people of Aboriginal Crimea, firmly rejected all international recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

“Crimea is the homeland of the Aboriginal Crimean Tatar people and an integral part of Ukraine,” wrote Chubarov. “Consequently, no one can decide the fate of Crimea in all circumstances, with the exception of the Ukrainian state and the Tatar people of Crimea.”

Since 2014, Moscow has used intimidation, religious profiling and accusations of terrorism with politically motivated motivation to suppress dissent among the Crimean Tatars.

Mejlis' position, said Chubarov, is based on international law and fully aligned with the Ukrainian Constitution.

US vice-president JD Vance said during a visit to India on April 23 that the United States had submitted a “very explicit proposal” to kyiv and Moscow. Vance warned that as long as the two parties become forward, Washington could abandon his mediation efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff's special envoy refused to participate in diplomatic meetings that take place in London on April 23.

The talks were initially planned as a ministerial level summit involving the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Ukraine to discuss a wider peace plan to end the Russia War.

According to Reuters, Rubio’s decision not to participate in the talks after Ukraine delivered a document to European partners on April 22 declaring that kyiv will not enter into negotiations on territorial issues until “a complete and unconditional” cease-fire “has not been carried out.

If Trump recognizes Crimea, the greatest losers are Ukraine and the United States, say the experts

Officially recognizing Crimea while Russian would violate international law and will potentially open the door to new world conflicts, warn the experts.

